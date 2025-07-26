Bucs' NFC South rivals bolster skill position with veteran free agent signing
The Atlanta Falcons have been nipping at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' heels for the NFC South crown the past couple of seasons, but luckily, the Bucs have been able to hold them off to win the division.
The Falcons are hopeful that 2025 will be the year they finally break through to prevent the Bucs from winning the NFC South for a record fifth consecutive time.
Atlanta has looked to improve their roster, specifically on the defensive side of the ball, this offseason, and will be ushering in second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. as the starter.
With hype building around what the Falcons could be in 2025, they have added to their wide receiver corps by signing veteran free agent DJ Chark to a one-year deal, amidst an injury to Darnell Mooney.
Can Chark help the Falcons?
Mooney injured his shoulder and is expected to miss most of training camp. Chark will likely slot in somewhere where Mooney was, with the hope of making the team to improve Atlanta's depth.
After being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018, Chark burst onto the scene in 2019 with Pro Bowl honors.
Since then, he has dealt with a myriad of injuries that have kept him out while bouncing around the league with the Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions, and, most recently, with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024.
Chark is an explosive player who is always looking to make plays. He possesses great talent downfield and explosive speed to match. Being consistent amongst the injuries and changing of teams has been holding Chark back since his 2019 season, and he has only had two seasons of more than 500 yards since.
Outside of Drake London and Mooney, there isn't much to be excited about for the Falcons. They have a few veterans, but no one really to grab that WR2 or WR3 mantle.
The Falcons' offense, despite not having elite weapons on the outside, will look to utilize Bijan Robinson and get more from Kyle Pitts to help elevate the production.
