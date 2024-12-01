BucsGameday Staff Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers in Week 13
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) will head to Charlotte, North Carolina to take on their former offensive coordinator Dave Canales and the Carolina Panthers (3-8). The Buccaneers are in need of an almost perfect second half of the season if they want to have any chance at all of making the playoffs. They got out to a strong start last week, beating the Giants 30-7 but will have a tougher test against the Panthers who have won two out of their past three with their lone loss over that span coming against the defending champions.
The Panthers have seemingly found themselves here of late and quarterback Bryce Young has finally looked the part of a number one draft pick. The Buccaneers are getting healthier across their roster and it would be a huge help if both Tristan Wirfs and Tykee Smith could return with Jordan Whitehead going down with a pectoral injury. The Bucs' offense has been the sharpest part of their team and will once again lean on them in this one.
Here is how our staff here at BucsGameday sees this one playing out between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in an all-important NFC South bout.
Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)
The Carolina Panthers are a much different team than they were just a few weeks ago. Since their struggle to figure out who they were - with the benching of Bryce Young, emergence of Andy Dalton, and then the subsequent injury to Dalton that brought Young back - they have gone 2-1 over their past three games including taking the defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, down to the wire.
While things are trending up for the Panthers and former Bucs' OC turned Panthers' HC, the Buccaneers are in desperation mode in an effort to return to the playoffs for a fifth straight season. They will need help from around the league but beating the Panthers twice in the back half should help with that.
On Sunday the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will get the best out of the Panthers but with things finally starting to hit a bit of normalcy on the injury front I still think that the defense can somehow figure out what the Panthers are doing on offense and Liam Coen and the Bucs' offense will show Canales just how much more lethal his former squad can be.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 5-5
Buccaneers 28, Panthers 20
River Wells (@riverhwells)
Tampa Bay definitely shouldn't underestimate Dave Canales and the Carolina Panthers - they're 2-1 in their last three and took the Kansas City Chiefs down to the wire, after all - but they are a better team. The Bucs will need to adjust for life without Jordan Whitehead, but Tampa Bay's offense should put up some serious points on this Panthers team. Expect a win from the Buccaneers.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 5-5
Buccaneers 28, Panthers 17
JC Allen (@JCAllenNFL)
The Bucs are riding high after a blowout win over the Giants. But they need to carry that momentum into this week’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Divisional games are always tricky and tend to be a lot closer than they should be. Last season the Bucs narrowly beat the Panthers and their first contest by three points and beat them 9 to 0 and the final game of the year to clinch their NFC south divisional crown. Carolina isn’t much better this year, but they may have a secret weapon.
Former Bucs offensive coordinator, Dave Canales is their head coach and knows what it’s like to go up against a Todd Bowles defense on a regular basis. He also has intimate knowledge of the Buccaneers players specifically Baker Mayfield, and what can affect him the most in games. He has surely passed that information over to the defense.
However, the Panthers haven’t been great this season. They’re two and one in their last three games, including a down to the wire contest with the Chiefs. But they rank in the bottom 10 in every key offensive and defensive metric outside of red zone offense. If the bucks stick to the game plan, run the ball take your shots when you can and play defense like they did last week against the Giants they should come away with a victory.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 5-5
Buccaneers 27, Panthers 16
Collin Haalboom (@SI_Buccaneers)
This is a must win game for the Bucs. Not only that, but with this being the first of two meetings between these teams, Tampa Bay will have to beat them twice. Working against the Bucs is the fact that they didn't have the opportunity to take advantage of this matchup earlier in the season when the Panthers were in the midst of a major identity crisis. In recent weeks, Carolina looks like a different team, and Bryce Young finally appears to have settled into a rhythm running Dave Canales' offense.
Still, the Bucs have a far superior roster, and should lack no motivation in their quest to make the postseason. I think Liam Coen flexes his muscles while proving to be the superior offensive play caller in this game, and the Bucs offense continues to roll with a supremely motivated Baker Mayfield leading the way.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 7-3
Buccaneers 31, Panthers 21
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
After a big win over the New York Giants, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will emulate similar success against the Carolina Panthers as they will position themselves to somehow find a way to win the division once again. It'll start with a dominant win over the Panthers, led by a stout defensive performance.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 7-2 (Excludes Ravens game)
Buccaneers 24, Panthers 13
David Harrison (@DHarrison82)
The Panthers certainly look better this go around with Bryce Young, and there’s no doubt coach Dave Canales’ positive-first message is ringing true in that locker room. Still, the Bucs are the better team at all levels and know what’s on the line.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 8-2
Buccaneers 28, Panthers 21
Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the New York Giants last weekend. They’re looking for another victory away from home, with this being a big opportunity to get a divisional win against the Carolina Panthers.
The Panthers are 3-8 under old friend Dave Canales but they’ve been playing their best football as of late. Carolina is 2-1 in its last three games with the lone loss coming by three points to the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. Bryce Young finally seems to be finding his footing in the NFL.
With that being said, I think the Buccaneers have what it takes to add another victory under their belt. Look for Baker Mayfield and Bucky Irving to have a big day.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 7-3
Buccaneers 30, Panthers 21
CONSENSUS: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-0)
**All Records Exclude Saints Game due to Hurricane Milton**
