Buccaneers Star Receiver Details Brutal Season Ending Injury For First Time
Chris Godwin is as resilient as they come. Bucs fans already know this from seeing first hand how the star receiver came back from a devastating knee injury suffered three seasons ago vs. the New Orleans Saints.
Several years removed from that injury, Godwin looked as good as he ever has for the Bucs this season. His performance on the field, his attitude in the locker room, and his engagement with fans and the Tampa Bay community have all led to Godwin establishing himself as one of the most beloved players the franchise has ever had.
Recently Godwin made an appearance on Buccaneers Total Access, hosted by Casey Phillips and former longtime Buccaneers tight end Cam Brate. During his interview, Godwin spoke in detail for the first time about the gruesome injury he suffered in the final moments of the team’s Week 7 game vs. the Baltimore Ravens.
“It definitely looked worse than it felt to me on the field. I went to try and get up and then I felt my legs kind of dragging across the ground… [The trainer] was like, hey you dislocated your ankle we’re going to have to put it back in place, and I was like ‘that’s great, let’s do it.”
Godwin’s competitive spirit came through in the interview, as he recounted what he said to the trainer after processing what had happened, “I looked and I was like, what are the odds of me coming back in a couple weeks?”
He also spoke about how quickly his mindset shifted to his recovery, “The clip you see is [me saying] ‘back to work’ and that was really my mentality at that point because there was nothing I could do about what had happened, but what I could control is my attitude, my work ethic from that point forward, and focusing on getting back. Patience is very key.”
Godwin was also extremely moved by the support he received from the Tampa Bay community following the injury.
“So many people donated to our foundation. They didn’t have to do that. The support really touched my heart and really inspired me a lot and helped me get through those first couple of days. I’m very excited to get back to doing what I love and there’s no doubt in my mind that I’ll be back at the level I was at.”
Chris Godwin couldn’t possibly do more to endear himself to Buccaneers fans. His popularity and respect have already been earned. That said, the positive attitude and relentless work ethic he continues to demonstrate despite dealing with so many setbacks speaks to his strength of character, not just as a football player, but as a person and a leader.
There’s no question that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be wise to try and re-sign Chris Godwin, who will become a free agent this offseason, to keep him in Tampa Bay for the foreseeable future. After all, his value to the franchise, his teammates, and fans extends far beyond his contributions on the field.
