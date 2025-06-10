Can Baker Mayfield shock the NFL and win MVP with the Bucs?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is entering his third season with the team.
In his first two seasons with the Bucs, Mayfield has been one of the better signal callers in the league, as both of his offensive coordinators went on to get head coaching promotions around the NFL.
That's part of the reason why Mayfield has earned himself a spot at the table among the best quarterbacks in the league. NFL.com columnist Just Battista named Mayfield as one of the "dark horses" for the league's MVP award this season.
Mayfield among candidates for MVP
"Often overlooked, Mayfield got two fifth-place votes last season, but he deserves deeper consideration," Battista wrote.
"The Buccaneers had a top-five offense in 2024, and Mayfield completed 71.4 percent of his passes for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns. This season, he will throw to receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan and first-round pick Emeka Egbuka. Mayfield will have to overcome two things to get more serious consideration. He will have his third play-caller in as many seasons with the Buccaneers, after Liam Coen left to become the Jaguars' head coach. (New OC Josh Grizzard was the passing game coordinator last year in Tampa.)"
"And then there's the fact that the Bucs play in the NFC South, considered one of the weakest divisions in the game. Thus, the schedule might not be littered with marquee matchups, though Tampa does have games against Philadelphia, Detroit and Buffalo."
Mayfield is participating in this week's mandatory minicamp at the team's practice facility.
