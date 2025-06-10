Bucs Super Bowl champion WR turned down Steelers, Patriots
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have found themselves rich in talent on the offensive side of the ball. They have a double-headed attack at running back in Rachaad White and Bucky Irving, but the real stars of the show come at wideout, where they possess two of the most reliable targets in the league in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
Evans, who is setting records as he enters his 12th season with the Bucs, has been the team's WR1 since he arrived in Tampa Bay. However, Godwin has emerged as almost a second WR1 for the squad.
Last season, Godwin was on pace for the best season of his career and perhaps would have led the league in multiple statistical categories by the end of the year if it weren't for a gruesome injury to his left ankle that knocked him out midway through the season.
2024 was a contract year for Godwin. He was on pace to receive a hefty deal due to how he was performing before the injury, but unfortunately, things were out of his control following it.
While his injury could have had an impact on his contract, it didn't have much of one. The Bucs wanted to retain Godwin's services, and as it happened, they were able to - signing him to a fully guaranteed three-year, $66 million extension this offseason.
Those negotiations didn't come without some pressure from other teams, as The Athletic details that Godwin turned down higher offers from the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots, who were offering $30 million per year for Godwin to leave Tampa Bay.
Luckily for the Buccaneers, Godwin realized what was important to him. He values others and the organization that has helped him reach this point. Shortly after re-signing with the team, Godwin expressed what led him to his decision. One of the main things was the conversations he had with his wife, Mariah.
Mariah and Chris both decided it was meant to forego the higher offers elsewhere to remain home in Tampa Bay - the place they have lived and ingrained themselves since Godwin was drafted in 2017.
The pair has been vital in the community with their Chris Godwin Foundation, and Godwin himself has even said Tampa is “the perfect place for me and who I am."
Godwin doesn't play with an ego, he doesn't play for the notoriety, and he doesn't play for the money. He plays for those whom he surrounds himself, and always cherishes working alongside those who have cared about him and had an impact on his life, not only professionally but personally.
Like Evans, Godwin is the perfect player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They don't need the glamour that some wide receivers do to succeed in this league. They both play with chips on their shoulders, something that exemplifies the Bucs' organization.
Godwin is now a veteran and will be looking to bounce back from his second serious injury in 2025. He will remain a key cog for the team, and likely will end up finishing his career out with the Bucs, something that both sides value happening.
