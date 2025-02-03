Can Josh Grizzard keep the Buccaneers’ offense among the NFL’s best?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense fired on all cylinders in 2024 under offensive coordinator Liam Coen. Now, he's off to Duval to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars and one of his offensive staffers is taking the reins.
The Buccaneers promoted pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard to offensive coordinator after interviewing multiple candidates, and now, he takes over an offense that was top five in the NFL in 2024. The Bucs were No. 4 in points per game (29), No. 3 in yards per game (393.2) and the best team in the league at converting first downs (51.11%) — the part of the offense that Grizzard had been in charge of to begin with.
So the question remains. Can Grizzard continue to make Tampa Bay's offense among the NFL's best like Liam Coen did?
Staying at the top is tough
Yes, he can. In fact, he might have an intrinsic advantage in that other outside candidates may not have had.
The last two offensive coordinators have been inspired by Sean McVay's Los Angeles Rams offense — Dave Canales worked under Shane Waldron, a Sean McVay disciple, and Coen worked directly under McVay himself as offensive coordinator for the Rams.
The Bucs' top five offense came from Liam Coen's offense specifically, though, and while other candidates like Nate Scheelhaase and Nick Caley are also disciples of McVay, Coen's usage of 21 personnel and his ability to work gap schemes to compliment Tampa Bay's line (among a lot of other things) are things he particularly does well. Grizzard worked under Coen and knows the playbook well, and he's directly observed Coen's playcalls and how they work with the players that Tampa Bay already has. That's a big advantage, and he'll look to combine that with his own offensive flares that he may have picked up while working under Miami Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel.
That being said, a drop-off is likely. This will be the third first-time playcaller in a full capacity the Bucs have hired in a row, and Grizzard may not be as good at it as Coen was. Situational football and how to pick which plays to run when is up to Grizzard, and if that aspect is worse, the Bucs offense could be worse in turn.
But that drop-off, if it even happens, could be minimal, and the Bucs could still be a contender with a top 10 NFL offense. Additionally, there's a very (very) small chance that Grizzard is better than Coen, and in that case, the Bucs would be full steam ahead.
In short, being as just good as Coen was is unlikely. But being around as good as Coen was is, and with Grizzard's knowledge of the roster, tutelage under Coen and experience in the NFL, he could have the Bucs offense firing in 2025, too.
