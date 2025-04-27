Deion Sanders celebrates as talented son joins Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting their own taste of Prime Time in 2025.
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has led the Buffaloes to a huge turnaround in his last two years in the program, bringing them to 9-4 last year with an Alamo Bowl appearance. He coached two of his sons there, Shilo and Shedeur, and while quarterback Shedeur recently went through one of the most unprecedented draft slides in league history before being taken in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns, safety Shilo is headed to Tampa Bay.
Shilo ended his college tenure as a defensive back at South Carolina, Jackson State and Colorado with six interceptions, 13 passes defended and seven forced fumbles. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need a safety, and Shilo will have the chance to make the team in Tampa Bay after signing with the Bucs as a free agent.
Deion celebrated with Shilo on Twitch, grabbing a Buccaneers hat and placing it on Shilo's head as Shilo danced.
"There we go," Deion said. "I like this, dog."
It will likely be an uphill battle to make the roster in Tampa Bay, as Shilo's footwork and tackling skills need a bit of work. But if he's able to make the roster, the fame and fortune that follows Deion's family will see some influence in Tampa Bay.
