Deion Sanders, father of Buccaneers' Shilo Sanders, recovers from health scare
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting an up-close look at defensive back Shilo Sanders as he tries to earn a roster spot during training camp.
The Buccaneers brought in the former Colorado standout to compete in a crowded secondary room. While this was happening, his Hall of fame father was going through a battle of his own.
Deion Sanders, a former NFL legend and current head coach at the University of Colorado, announced Monday that he recently underwent surgery to remove his bladder after doctors discovered a tumor, according to ESPN's Jeff Legwold. The 57-year-old revealed that since the surgery, doctors found no traces of cancer, and he plans to continue coaching this season. But what caught many by surprise was that his two sons, Shedeur and Shilo, never knew any of it was happening.
“My sons to this day don’t know what’s transpired,” Deion said during a press conference. “I wanted them to really focus on making the team.”
That team, for Shilo, is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 24-year-old safety signed on as an undrafted free agent this offseason and is working to stand out in a deep defensive group filled with young talent and established veterans.
Sanders’ father explained that he deliberately kept his diagnosis private to avoid distracting his sons during one of the most important moments of their careers.
“I wanted them to really focus on making the team,” Deion repeated. “I didn’t want anything to get in their heads.”
Sanders made a surprise appearance at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first day of training camp, showing up to watch his son Shilo begin his NFL journey. Despite recovering from recent surgery to remove a tumor in his bladder, the Colorado head coach made the trip to Tampa to quietly support his son from the sidelines.
It’s still early in camp, but Shilo’s instincts, effort, and energy have been noticed and that may carry him to making the 53-man roster when all is said and done.
