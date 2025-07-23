Deion Sanders visits son Shilo Sanders at first day of Buccaneers training camp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off their first training camp practice of 2025 with many players hoping to make the roster, including safety Shilo Sanders.
Sanders, who signed with Tampa Bay after this year’s NFL Draft, is in a critical stage of his pro football journey. During the first day of camp, Shilo will have some help from his NFL legend father.
Colorado head coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders made good on a promise to visit his son, Shilo Sanders, and dropped by Buccaneers camp to show his support. Known to most as “Coach Prime,” having him present on Day 1 saw the Bucs practice in front of an NFL legend.
Coach Prime’s visit wasn’t a surprise if you’ve been keeping up with the Sanders family. In a YouTube video Shilo posted earlier this offseason, Deion told him he planned to make the rounds to see both Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, his quarterback son who’s also expected to head to the NFL soon.
“I’m going to try my best to run a plane and come down and see you, then go see Shedeur, then go to work,” Deion told him. “Send me a schedule of the time of practice.”
Right on schedule, Deion made Tampa Bay his first stop.
As for Shilo, the rookie defensive back is in for a battle. The Bucs’ secondary is deep, and as an undrafted free agent, he’s going to need to take advantage of every rep and opportunity he gets. Still, if anyone knows how to block out the noise and perform under pressure, it’s someone who was raised in Coach Prime’s household.
It’s also worth noting that Deion’s trip comes during a short window. Colorado’s fall camp starts on July 28, and the coach had missed some time in Boulder during the offseason while dealing with a health issue. That didn’t stop him from keeping his word and showing up for his son’s big day.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have plenty of storylines to watch this training camp, but Shilo Sanders getting his NFL shot might be one of the more heartwarming ones. For the Buccaneers, it’s just Day 1 of camp, but moments like this remind everyone that football is still very much a family affair.
Now the work begins for Shilo to earn his spot on the roster — and you can bet Coach Prime will be watching.
