Emeka Egbuka's first career TD sparks Buccaneers offense vs. Falcons
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense got off to a slow start in their first game of the 2025 season vs. the Falcons in Atlanta. Not only was it the team's first game of the year, but it was also a debut game for the Buccaneers' new OC Josh Grizzard, as well as the team's first-round draft pick, Emeka Egbuka.
With some major changes along the offensive line, it felt like the entire offense came out a little discombobulated. But as the game went on, the players (and playcaller) seemed to settle into a bit of a rhythm.
Trailing 7-3 almost halfway through the second quarter, the Buccaneers got a massive stop on 4th-and-one when Vita Vea manhandled Chris Lindstrom while tackling Bijan Robinson at the same time.
Emeka Egbuka scores first career TD in impressive fashion
Just a few plays later, the Buccaneers' offense took advantage when Baker Mayfield delivered a beautiful strike to Emeka Egbuka for a 30-yard TD.
The impressive throw-and-catch from Mayfield to Egbuka capped off a 5-play, 52-yard yard drive that took just over two minutes to execute and marks the first career TD for the impressive rookie out of Ohio State.
Mayfield to Egbuka provided the spark the Bucs offense needed
The Buccaneers' offense had struggled for the entire first quarter and was in desperate need of a spark. When Mayfield delivered the ball to Egbuka, the scrappy young receiver had no problem diving the extra five yards into the endzone to give his team their first lead of the game.
Although it was Egbuka's first TD of his career, it wasn't his first catch, as he hauled in a 9-yard reception earlier in the game.
With Chris Godwin sidelined for at least the first four games of the 2025 season, Egbuka will be relied upon heavily by Baker Mayfield and the rest of the Buccaneers offense. If he's able to shoulder the load so early in his young career, it will pay major dividends for the team.
If his first NFL TD is any indication, it looks like Emeka Egbuka is ready for that opportunity.
