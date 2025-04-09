NFL Draft expert links Buccaneers with Texas Longhorns corner
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a need at just about every spot on defense — that's no secret. It'll likely depend on which players are available where they pick to determine the need they'll fill, but there will be a few strong options for the Bucs to shore up Todd Bowles' unit – and one NFL Draft expert is linking the Bucs with a premier cornerback.
The Athletic's Dane Brugler — notable for his yearly draft compendium, "The Beast" — recently made an appearance on ESPN analyst Mina Kimes' The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny, and they did a mock draft where Kimes gave Brugler two choices per team to make a pick. Brugler was given the choice between Texas Longhorns corner Jahdae Barron and Tennessee Volunteers edge rusher James Pearce Jr., and he chose Barron as a better fit for the Bucs.
Brugler noted that the Bucs could pick defense multiple times in a row in the draft, and while Barron would be a good fit, there's a question of whether or not he can play outside at the next level.
“Some teams see him as a nickel only. He’s got under-30-inch arms. He was at his best when he was on the inside as opposed to the outside, and so maybe [there's] some matchup problems out there," Brugler said. "But you add him to the mix in Tampa Bay with some young corners they have there, I feel like I’m upgrading my secondary with a guy that can help out in a few spots. So this, I think, makes sense for Tampa Bay.”
If Barron truly is sticking to the slot, that would be interesting for Tampa Bay. At the moment, that spot is occupied by Tykee Smith, a former Georgia Bulldogs standout who showed some promise in his first year. Both Todd Bowles and Jason Licht have flirted with moving Smith to safety, though, which would open up the slot position — Barron, if he were picked, could fit in there.
There's an argument that Smith could play nickel, too, however, and leave someone else to play safety in that package. Barron wouldn't have anywhere to slot in, so then he'd have to play outside, but Jamel Dean and Zyon McCollum currently play there at the moment. Tampa Bay certainly needs a cornerback, but just where a new one would slot in would be fun to see.
At any rate, Barron would be a good match for the Bucs. He's a physical corner with good zone skills and can swarm to the ball, something Bowles' defensive scheme relies on. The Bucs have other needs at places like linebacker, edge rusher and safety, but Barron could be a boon for Tampa Bay wherever they put him.
