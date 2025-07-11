ESPN praises Buccaneers' offseason moves with solid grade
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made some key moves this offseason to help improve their team heading into next season.
The Buccaneers managed to maintain continuity with resigning free agents and draft new players to help improve and be ready for the future. They have received national praise, and one analyst took notice.
Tampa Bay earned a B+ offseason grade, according to ESPN's Seth Walder.
According to Walder, re-signing wide receiver Chris Godwin was the team’s most important move. The 29-year-old was off to a career-best pace in 2024, averaging 2.5 yards per route run before suffering a dislocated left ankle in Week 7. Walder cautioned not to overvalue the small sample size, but praised the Buccaneers for getting value:
“The biggest move was keeping Godwin. The 29-year-old was scorching hot in the seven games he played in 2024... but the Bucs didn’t pay him elite money... It made sense to bring him back at that price.”
To reinforce the position, Tampa Bay selected wide receiver Emeka Egbuka with the 19th overall pick, a move that adds depth now and promise later.
“Egbuka also offers long-term promise with Godwin and Mike Evans in the back halves of their careers.”
The Buccaneers also made a splash on defense by signing edge rusher Haason Reddick to a one-year, $14 million deal. While Reddick had only one sack last season, his resume of four straight double-digit sack seasons from 2020-2023 makes the move a calculated bet.
“Reddick is coming off a lost season... but Reddick has been an elite pass rusher... and could help Todd Bowles’ defense if he bounces back.”
Veteran Lavonte David was brought back on a one-year, $9 million deal, and offensive guard Ben Bredeson signed a three-year contract worth $7.33 million annually. These moves help with both veteran leadership and protection for quarterback Baker Mayfield.
The only real concern flagged by Walder was the ongoing coordinator carousel, with Tampa Bay losing its offensive play-caller for the second straight year. Liam Coen left to become the Jaguars’ head coach, creating questions about offensive consistency heading into 2025.
For Buccaneers fans, the offseason hasn’t been flashy, but it’s been effective, and it's been something they hope to build on towards a Super Bowl championship.
