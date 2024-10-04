Fans React to Buccaneers' Heartbreaking Loss
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered an overtime loss during Thursday Night Football. On the road, against the Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay lost in heartbreaking fashion. They had a couple of opportunities to put the game away, yet Atlanta forced overtime, got the first possession and scored a touchdown.
Under the two-minute mark, Lavonte David came down with an interception. At that point in time, the Buccaneers had over a 95 percent win probability. Still, they lost the contest in overtime in a game they had all but won late in the fourth quarter.
Given the collapse, Tampa Bay fans were quite animate after the loss. Here's how fans reacted immediately following the game:
Frustration and complaints from fans are valid. The Buccaneers, other than a blowout loss against the Denver Broncos, have looked quite legitimate this season. The players were upset, too, and understand they're more than capable of closing that game out.
"All I care about is wins," Mayfield said. "That's it. So I've got to find a way to finish that game out on offense. I was thinking about the first half, missing that shot to Shep. ... I'm just replaying that one over in my head, that maybe it shouldn't have even been an overtime situation. I have to make the plays when they're there. Then in the second half, just got to take care of the football, and got to finish on offense."
Sure, Mayfield had some miscues, but, late in the game, he didn't have the play-calling green light to go out there and win the game. His fiery, passionate play late in a close game would help Tampa Bay put that game away. He'll find a way to extend plays and go out and win the game.
Buccaneers star offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs broke down the pain and feeling in the locker room following such an upsetting loss.
"We had an opportunity to close it out, and we didn't. So, it sucks. We have three days to let it steep. It should hurt, it should suck," Wirfs explained. "...Gotta move on. It sucks. I'm pissed. I'm not happy about it. It was right there. They gave it to us. They threw the Lavonte pick and said, 'Here you go. You guys win.' And we sh---ed down our leg. So, we need to move on."
The Buccaneers return to the gridiron a week from Sunday against the New Orleans Saints on the road. They've got a longer break in between these two games, so course-correcting and reflection can take place.
