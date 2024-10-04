Bucs Lose Heartbreaker, Fall to Falcons 36-30 in Overtime
Although the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) had the best record in the NFC South heading into this Thursday night showdown with the Atlanta Falcons (3-2), whoever won the game would have the privilege of leaving Mercedes Benz stadium as the division leader.
With Atlanta already having an NFC South victory under their belt — they beat the Saints with a last second FG in Week 4 — the Buccaneers needed to win this game in order to preserve their position atop the division.
Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, a plethora of injuries at key spots had the potential to derail that pursuit. That said, the 2024 Buccaneers having to deal with injuries is nothing new. Todd Bowles’ group has embraced the ‘next man up’ mentality, and they’ve found a way to come away with convincing victories over NFC contenders like the Lions and the Eagles because of it.
So with Antoine Winfield Jr., Calijah Kancey, Luke Goedeke, Jalen McMillan, and Trey Palmer all out for this game, the Bucs would have to do it at least once more in order to establish themselves as the division’s best team.
Here’s how it all played out.
The Falcons started this game off with the ball, and it took them less than four minutes to score a touchdown. The Falcons wisely picked on K.J. Britt, who gave up a 32-yard catch-and-run to Kyle Pitts. Just a couple plays later, deep in Tampa Bay territory, Drake London settled into the heart of the Bucs’ zone defense — somehow completely undetected by Britt who was the nearest defender — before catching a dump down pass from Kirk Cousins and taking it into the center of the end zone.
Buccaneers 0 Falcons 7
So the pressure was on the Buccaneers offense to respond. And that’s exactly what they did.
Although the run game stalled out immediately, multiple first down completions to Mike Evans, a 15-yard screen pass to Cade Otton, followed by a 16-yard laser from Mayfield to Chris Godwin, brought the Buccaneers deep into the Falcons’ red zone. On the very next play, Baker Mayfield took a designed rollout before throwing back across his body to find a wide open Mike Evans in the middle of the end zone. It was a beautiful play design by Liam Coen and A+ execution by Mayfield.
Buccaneers 7 Falcons 7
The following drive by Atlanta resulted in the Falcons settling for a field goal after Vita Vea sacked Kirk Cousins for a 9-yard loss on third down. Younghoe Koo, the reliable kicker who won the game for his team last week vs. New Orleans, pulled the 46-yard attempt to the left, and missed. However, an offsides penalty was called on Josh Hayes giving the Falcons another crack at it from 41 yards. But the Bucs’ good fortune continued, when Koo missed the second FG attempt in the exact same fashion he missed the first.
The Bucs took the positive field position, but couldn’t do much with it after Baker Mayfield missed a relatively easy pass to Chris Godwin on third down, which led Todd Bowles to settle for a FG attempt. Unlike the kicker on the other sideline, Bucs’ kicker Chase McLaughlin had no trouble sending his 53-yard attempt through the center of the uprights, giving the Bucs their first lead of the night.
Buccaneers 10 Falcons 7
If the first quarter was defined by high-octane offense, the start of the second quarter was defined by yellow laundry. A number of flags thrown on both teams for a variety of violations slowed the momentum that was generated in the first quarter. However, on 3rd-and-14, Kirk Cousins fired a pass into traffic from behind the 30-yard line that veteran receiver Darnell Mooney somehow came down with in between multiple Buccaneers’ defensive backs.
Buccaneers 10 Falcons 14
A phenomenal play was made by reserve RB, Sean Tucker, when he returned a kickoff 53 yards after he refused to be denied. It was Tucker’s second great kick return of the game, giving him a total of 83 total kick return yards just a few minutes into the second quarter.
After Cade Otton provided some tough YAC yards for a first down, the Buccaneers made their way to the Falcons' 25-yard line in short order. On the very next play, Baker Mayfield hit Mike Evans on a corner route, which the all-world receiver took into the end zone without resistance.
It was the 100th touchdown reception of Evans’ incredible career and his second of the game before halftime. The reception also moved Evans into some elite company in terms of career receiving yards while restoring the Bucs' lead in what was quickly becoming a shootout between two teams that were both clearly hungry for a victory.
Buccaneers 17 Falcons 14
On the Falcons’ ensuing possession, Todd Bowles blew a challenge, and in turn, a timeout, simply because he felt like it. At least that’s what it seemed like, because he must have been the only one in the stadium who thought there was a chance Kirk Cousins fumbled the football, when it was clearly intentional grounding, as it was called on the field. Either way, the play ended up with Younghoe Koo earning some redemption after he hit a 54-yard FG — though not by much — to tie the game up with 6 minutes and change remaining in the first half.
Buccaneers 17 Falcons 17
On the following possession, Rachaad White finally sprung that explosive run he’s been so patiently waiting for. The play was a counter handoff that he took 56 yards right to the doorstep of the Falcons’ end zone. In fact, it was the longest run of White’s career. After a couple of failed attempts near the goal line, Baker Mayfield hit his old college teammate, Sterling Shepard, in the corner of the end zone for his third TD pass of the first half — something he hadn’t done since 2020.
Buccaneers 24 Falcons 17
Thanks to a huge sack from Logan Hall, the Bucs were able to quell a 2-minute drill by the Falcons, and maybe in part due to their kicker’s first half struggles, Raheem Morris opted to punt and head into the locker room.
The first half was defined by excellent quarterback play, offensive execution, and a lack of defense. Despite being without Luke Goedeke, the Bucs managed to become the first team this season to hold an opponent without a single pressure in the first half. Both teams combined for nearly 500 yards in total offense in the first half alone.
HALFTIME: Buccaneers 24 Falcons 17
The offensive explosion came to a screeching hault in the second half as the Bucs opening drive went nowhere, before resulting in a punt by Trenton Gill, who for the second consecutive game was in the lineup in place of former 4th round draft pick, Jake Camarda.
Despite several chunk plays, and a near pick by Zyon McCollum, the Falcons' first drive of the second half resulted in a chip shot field goal.
Buccaneers 24 Falcons 20
The Bucs experienced a couple of scares on their following possession, including a Chris Godwin fumble that was recovered by Mike Evans, and Baker Mayfield favoring his leg after being sacked on third down. 'Mr. Reliable' Chase McLaughlin had no problem connecting on a 32-yard field goal to extend the Buccaneers' lead.
Buccaneers 27 Falcons 20
A long completion to Ray-Ray McLoud followed by a 29-yard run by Bijan Robinson moved the Falcons deep into Tampa Bay territory. Todd Bowles' group held strong before giving up a touchdown on 4th-and-4, where Darnell Mooney ran a beautiful out route on Tykee Smith, before breaking a tackle and scampering into the end zone for his second major of the game.
Buccaneers 27 Falcons 27
With less than 12 minutes remaining in the game, the Bucs' offense was eager to respond. A gritty first down catch over the middle by Mike Evans to move the chains was followed by an 18-yard scramble by Baker Mayfield to do the same. Unfortunately, desire doesn't always equal results. And after Baker Mayfield was unable to convert 3rd-and-9 with his legs, the Bucs had to settle for a 53-yard field goal.
Buccaneers 30 Falcons 27
On the following possession, it appeared as though Lavonte David made a great play on third down to stop the threat, but an overly sensitive pass interference call gave Atlanta a fresh set of downs. Then, after making back-to-back tackles, Jamel Dean slipped in coverage leaving Darnell Mooney all alone, but the pass from Kirk Cousins hit him in the chest and fell to the turf.
The Falcons had no choice but to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which was blocked by a diving Tavierre Thomas. It was an incredible play made by a player taking full advantage of his limited opportunity.
So it was on the Bucs' offense to try and close the game out. And after methodically marching the ball down the field while simultaneously draining precious seconds off the clock, Tampa Bay's rookie running back, Bucky Irving, got a little too careless with the football and had it stripped by veteran safety, Jesse Bates III. Replay showed a clear facemask against Irving on the play that was missed by the officials.
And just like that, despite trailing by 3 points, Atlanta regained control.
But the Bucs' defense picked Bucky Irving up quickly when they forced Atlanta into a 4th-and-15 from their own 20-yard line. And in some form of poetic justice, all-time great Tampa Bay Buccaneer, Lavonte David, intercepted Kirk Cousins at the Falcons' 28-yard line.
Some predictably conservative play calling didn't move the ball far before the Buccaneers chose to punt the ball from Atlanta's 42-yard line, leaving Atlanta 1:12 and no timeouts to move the ball into field goal range.
Soft, prevent coverage allowed Atlanta to march the ball with relative ease. After a 14-yard completion to Drake London moved the Falcons into FG range, Atlanta was called for a delay of game, pushing the attempt back from a 47 to a 52-yard attempt.
Unlike earlier in the game, Younghoe Koo had no problem with this one, as he struck it through the uprights with convinction.
Buccaneers 30 Falcons 30
OVERTIME
Unfortunately, the Bucs lost the coin toss, giving Atlanta the ball with a chance to win the game if they could put together a touchdown drive. And that's exactly what happened.
Kirk Cousins snuck a ball through the outstretched arms of Zyon McCollum, right into the bread basket of KhaDeral Hodge, who darted into the end zone. It was a 45-yard touchdown, promptly ending what was a thrilling game.
FINAL SCORE (OT): Buccaneers 30 Falcons 36
After the final whistle had sounded at Mercedes Benz stadium in Atlanta, the Falcons had prevailed. It was a hard-fought battle, but not in the literal sense. There was little-to-no defense to be found in a game where both offenses came out firing. For the Bucs, the injuries continued to pile up in abundance. Kameron Johnson, Tykee Smith, Lavonte David, Jordan Whitehead, and YaYa Diaby all left the game at some point.
Still, the Bucs proved their early season resilience was no fluke. Despite injuries, defensive struggles, and a late turnover, Todd Bowles' team still almost found a way to get it done. But they didn't. And the Atlanta Falcons walked off the field at Mercedes Benz stadium as the top dogs of the NFC South.
At least for now.
