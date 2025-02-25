FBI investigating extortion attempt on Buccaneers RB Rachaad White
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating an extortion attempt on Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White, per the NFL's Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport reported the investigation Tuesday by releasing a statement written by White's lawyers Michelle Gervais and T.J. Grimaldi. Per the statement, an individual or a group of individuals attempted to extort White — the statement implies that the extortion attempt followed the nature of "illegal and defamatory threats and demands against Rachaad and his family."
Here is the full statement below:
"The FBI and other appropriate authorities are currently looking into an extortion attempt against Rachaad White. Illegal and defamatory threats and demands against Rachaad and his family will be met with zero tolerance. We will continue to exercise all legal avenues to protect Rachaad's rights as a victim of extortion."
No prior details about the attempt were known prior to the reporting on Tuesday. As reported by FOX Sports' Greg Auman, there will be no further comment or details regarding the case, per Grimaldi.
