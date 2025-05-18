5 must-win games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on their 2025 schedule
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2025 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate, and they're set to play some challenging matchups.
For the Buccaneers, some of thier matchups could define their season and establish them as true contenders in the NFC. Here are five must-win games on the schedule that Tampa Bay must win to continue and contend for their division title.
READ MORE: See where Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield lands in early NFL MVP odds
Week 1 & 15 vs Atlanta Falcons
The Bucs open the season on the road in a rematch against a divisional rival that swept them in 2024. They lost a thrilling 36-30 overtime game in Atlanta last year on Thursday Night Football, but this time, the Falcons will be led by rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Head coach Todd Bowles is undefeated in season openers with the Buccaneers, and continuing that streak would give Tampa Bay a vital tone-setting win. A win in Week 15 could also solidify the NFC South a lot earlier for the Buccaneers than in prior seasons.
Week 2 at Houston Texans (Monday Night Football)
This primetime matchup features a bit of extra motivation, with wide receiver Mike Evans and quarterback Baker Mayfield returning to their home state. Houston, led by C.J. Stroud, is a rising AFC power, but they’ve never faced this version of Tampa Bay under the lights. A win here would be a national statement and give the Buccaneers an early-season signature victory.
Week 4 vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Similar to last year, Tampa will face the defending Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4. The Buccaneers are the only team to have beaten the Eagles twice over the last two seasons. In last year's matchup, Tampa Bay won 31-16 — however, Philly was missing some key players, which could make the matchup very different this time around.
Week 7 at Detroit Lions (Monday Night Football)
The Buccaneers won their last matchup vs the Lions 20-16 in Detroit. The Bucs will be embarking on their fifth trip to Detroit since 2019, which is two more trips than they have made to any other non-divisional opponent during that span. This win will give the Bucs an opportunity to establish themselves against a playoff contender whom they could see in the playoffs.
If Tampa Bay can come out on top in these games, they’ll be well-positioned for a return to postseason contention.
READ MORE: 3 primetime games Buccaneers fans should look forward to
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers-Falcons Week 1 odds revealed
• Buccaneers third-year edge rusher named team's most underrated player
• See where Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield lands in early NFL MVP odds