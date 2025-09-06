Five questions ahead of Buccaneers vs. Falcons in Week 1
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back in action for Week 1 as they take on the NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons.
To learn more about the Buccaneers' first opponent of the season, we spoke with Atlanta Falcons On SI contributor Garrett Chapman.
1. Why is Michael Penix Jr. ready to be the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons?
After watching him perform down the stretch last season, it became abundantly clear that Michael Penix has a certain ‘it factor’ when it comes to mental processing and a special arm. He already has one of the better deep balls in the NFL, especially for a younger player.
The final three games of the 2024 season were a preview of what he’s shown us in camp this summer. He threw for 737 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions (largely none of which were his fault since they came on dropped passes), but he attempted 10.5 air yards per attempt (second most among qualified passers) and threw the ball 10 or more yards on 47.6% of attempts (most in the NFL). He likes to chuck it deep, and he is good at it.
The young quarterback does have plenty of room to improve, as evidenced by his 58% completion percentage. That will come with a more professional approach to his short-to-intermediate passes, which should come with more refinement and time playing at the NFL level.
2. The Falcons have two first-round picks in Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. Which one is more ready to compete in Week 1 and how much can we expect from each of them?
As of now, it still appears that Jalon Walker has the higher ceiling of the two players, but James Pearce Jr. has the clearer path to playing time as a rookie. Pearce is a pure pass rush specialist with a nose for the football, and he has had a breakout summer. He’s brought an edge to the team that has been felt throughout camp. Meanwhile, Walker has been struggling with some soft tissue ailments that have limited his availability in camp.
The Falcons were aggressive in going to get him, and they will be aggressive in getting both involved after struggling to rush the passer consistently for more than a decade. I’d expect to see both in some capacity, but look for Pearce to have a bigger impact.
3. What is one thing people should know about the Falcons that cannot be found in a box score?
Similar to what I mentioned in the last answer, the Falcons have felt like that a certain moxy that has been missing in previous iterations of this club, and that is especially true with the defense. They’ve carried themselves with a new level of intensity that has come from a rookie class brought in to shake things up and a new defensive playcaller in Jeff Ulbrich. I expect that to show up on Sundays this fall.
4. If the Falcons win the game, what would be the reason why?
The Falcons will win if they run the ball well. The Falcons have a lot of flash in the passing attack that was seen by the Bucs last season, but this is still a team at its best when it’s running the football. They have one of the NFL’s best duos, and they’re at their best when they can control the clock and keep their offense out on the field.
This is especially true given the condition of the right tackle spot, where they will be starting a third-string tackle in Elijah Wilkinson. If they can still find success on the ground, I expect they should come out on top.
5. What's your prediction for the game?
The Falcons have missed out on a winning record each year since 2017, but the same can be said about them starting 1-0. They have won the first game of the season just once in that span. Conversely, the Buccaneers have won each of their last four season openers.
The only consistent thing about the NFL is that things change, though, and the Buccaneers have several concerning injuries coming into this game. In divisional games, I tend to lean toward the home team, and the Falcons will win this game 31-27.
