Buccaneers fans will want to see which team has the most bets to win Super Bowl LX

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are about to get their 2025 season underway when they head to Atlanta for a pivotal early-season NFC South matchup against the Falcons.
There has been plenty of hype about what the Bucs can achieve here in 2025. They built around an already potent offense with the likes of Emeka Egbuka and retooled their defense with guys like Haason Reddick, Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish.
The work this offseason has brought attention galore to Tampa Bay, and with it, people are starting to believe they have a chance to make it all the way. According to Hard Rock Bet, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the most bet team to win Super Bowl LX.
Bucs a solid bet to win Super Bowl LX
Per Hard Rock, the Buccaneers have great value as a Super Bowl-winner pick. According to the gambling site, the Bucs are tied with the 11th-best odds to come away with the Lombardi Trophy at +2500 odds, only behind the Ravens, Bills, Eagles, Chiefs, Packers, Lions, 49ers, Rams, Commanders and Bengals.
The value is great here, as a $100 bet on the Bucs to win would pay out $2,600.
The Bucs might not be as good as some of the teams listed with better odds than them, but some names in there could be seen as a weaker team than the one in Tampa Bay.
The Buccaneers are a sly pick, and for obvious reasons.
They return their entire starting offense from a season ago and have only gotten deeper. The offensive line is one of the best units in the league, being led by Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke. The wide receiver room is as good as they come, with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin followed by a pair of exciting rookies. The running game is as explosive as ever with the three-headed snake of Bucky Irving, Rachaad White, and Sean Tucker. And of course, Baker Mayfield is back to lead the offense.
The defense had holes last year, but those have since been filled. The linebacker room should be fine as long as SirVocea Dennis can stay healthy next to Lavonte David. Meanwhile, the pass rush should be improved with Reddick opposite of Yaya Diaby. The biggest changes came in the secondary, with do-it-all defensive back Tykee Smith moving to safety next to Antoine Winfield Jr., and the additions of Parrish and Morrison to further elevate the secondary.
The Bucs might not be the favorite to win the Super Bowl, but they are being noticed by the general betting public and those believers in Tampa Bay.
