Former Buccaneers Cornerback Placed on Lions’ Injured Reserve

The Detroit Lions will be without former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis for an extended period of time now.

Kade Kimble

Dec 5, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III (23) and Green Bay Packers tight end John FitzPatrick (86) exchange words in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Dec 5, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III (23) and Green Bay Packers tight end John FitzPatrick (86) exchange words in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, more than likely, are headed to the playoffs once again despite battling injuries and some defensive woes on the season. The NFC South title will go to them once again.

One defender that the team moved on from was cornerback Carlton Davis, who is in quite a good situation up north. The Buccaneers traded Davis to the Detroit Lions, who are leading the NFC and have already clinched their division.

The Lions have looked like one of the top teams in the entire league, though there is one issue. They've suffered some crucial injuries this season and their depth is starting to become depleted. On Tuesday, Davis was among three different Lions players placed on Injured Reserve, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

"Lions officially placed CB Carlton Davis, CB Khalil Dorsey and DL Alim McNeill on injured reserve," Schefter reported.

The Lions will still be a favorite in the NFC, though even more injuries make them much more vulnerable in the postseason, and a Super Bowl win that much more tough.

