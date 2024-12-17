Buccaneers O-Line Was Big Reason For Win vs. Chargers in Week 15
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers put up some serious yards on Sunday against the Chargers. They dominated by land and by air, passing for 283 yards as a team and rushing for 223.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield, wideout Mike Evans and running back Bucky Irving all had a lot to do with that, among other skill position players, but a massive part of the team's offensive dominance came from up front. Pro Football Focus went over why each team in the NFL won and lost in Week 15, and for the Bucs, they pinpointed a group that often flies under the radar in the team's offensive line.
Here's what PFF writer Thomas Valentine had to say about Tampa Bay:
"The Buccaneers' offensive line led the way with an excellent performance upfront against a Chargers defense that can get to the quarterback and is arguably one of the best defenses in the NFL. The offensive line allowed just five pressures all day and kept the pocket clean for Baker Mayfield on 83.3% of his dropbacks. Things were even better on true pass sets. The offensive line allowed zero sacks and just two pressures, with Tristan Wirfs earning an 89.0 PFF pass-blocking grade."
Tristan Wirfs has been fantastic all year, but so has the tackle on the other end in Luke Goedeke, who made PFF's Team of the Week in Week 15 himself. Rookie Graham Barton has been playing good football alongside free agent acquisition Ben Bredesona and second-year guard Cody Mauch, and that quintet has put in the work to elevate Tampa Bay's offense.
The Bucs' o-line will have another tough test next Sunday when they face the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons on Sunday Night Football.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• 3 Up, 3 Down In Bucs' 40-17 Victory Over Chargers
• Bucs Have Proven They Can Beat the Best, But a Lack of Consistency is Troubling
• Buccaneers Thrash Chargers on the Road, Extend NFC South Lead
• Former Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Names Current Receiver He'd Most Like to Play With