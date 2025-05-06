Former Buccaneers Super Bowl champ has $400,000 watch stolen
Over four years have passed since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to secure the franchise's second championship in Super Bowl LV. While the team was obviously headlined by Tom Brady, there were plenty of major contributors across the roster who poured in everything they had to help the Buccaneers cross the finish line.
That list includes former standout pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, who suited up in pewter and red for four seasons. Pierre-Paul had his most productive year with the Buccaneers in 2020-21, totaling 55 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, six pass deflections, and two interceptions as he secured the second ring of his professional career.
With that being said, Pierre-Paul is now looking to get a pricy piece of hardware back in his possession. According to TMZ Sports, police are investigating after JPP's $400K Richard Mille watch was stolen while he was at a nightclub in South Florida.
Pierre-Paul had a strange interaction with a possible suspect as he tried to move through the crowd in the venue. Later on, he realized his watch was no longer on his left wrist.
"It was one specific dude, he was kind of strange and I was looking at him the whole time like 'why are you moving with me?' and my watch was on my left-hand side, on my left wrist," Pierre-Paul said. "So as he was moving with me, next thing you know I just lift my hands up like 'I don't want no trouble with anybody, I just want to get through the crowd' and when I lift my hands up it's like everybody made an open way for me. It was so weird to me, I looked back and I told my boy, I gave him the look like 'I was about to go football mode on them.'"
"So I looked at my wrist, watch is gone. So automatically I told my boy, 'they stole my watch.' It wasn't just me, I just want people to be aware that this type of stuff is happening and if it can happen to me, it can happen to anybody. I never in my whole entire life saw somebody take a watch off my wrist," Pierre-Paul added.
To make matters worse, Pierre-Paul claimed the perpetrators were still in the building following the heist. Half an hour later, another person in attendance at the club had their property stolen.
Pierre-Paul cautioned others to stay aware and vigilant when out in public. He ended things off by sending a message to the criminals.
"Go ahead and return the watch and turn yourself in," Pierre-Paul said.
