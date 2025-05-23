Buccaneers wideout on 'comeback watch' for 2025 season
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin has faced some adversity in his career, but he's always bounced back.
Godwin suffered a brutal injury during the 2021 season, suffering a torn ACL and MCL against the New Orleans Saints in Week 15. He came back the next two years and put up 1,000 yards in each season, and in 2024, he was on pace for a career year. Unfortunately, that all came to halt when he suffered a dislocated ankle against the Baltimore Ravens early in the year, putting an end to what could have been a historic campaign.
Now, it's time to bounce back again. Godwin is set to make his return after the injury, signing a three-year extension this offseason worth $66 million — and the NFL world is watching. PFF recently put out an article going over 10 players on "comeback watch", and Godwin came in at No. 7.
Here's a little of what author Ryan Smith had to say about Godwin:
"Godwin was off to a strong start in 2024, tallying 50 receptions for 576 yards and five touchdowns, before a dislocated ankle in Week 7 ended his season prematurely. Despite the injury, the Buccaneers reaffirmed their commitment to the veteran wideout, signing him to a three-year, $66 million extension ($44 million guaranteed) during free agency in March... Entering 2025, the Buccaneers boast one of the league’s strongest receiving corps, featuring Godwin, future Hall of Famer Mike Evans, and first-round pick Emeka Egbuka, the dynamic rookie out of Ohio State."
Godwin was able to come back strong after his first injury, and he'll have the opportunity to finish what he started this year under new offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard.
