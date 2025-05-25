Bucs rookie WR in hot position battle for starting job
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have quite the battle in training camp when it comes to the wide receiver position.
The team took Emeka Egbuka with the No. 19 overall pick, and he'll compete against second-year pro Jalen McMillan for the right to be the team's No. 3 wideout behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
Bleacher Report writer Matt Holder named Egbuka vs. McMillan as one of 11 important rookie position battles in the NFL.
Egbuka vs. McMillan among biggest offseason storylines
"It’s a good problem to have, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers do have a crowded wide receiver room after using a first-round pick on Egbuka, especially if Chris Godwin is healthy and ready to play Week 1," Holder wrote.
"With Godwin and Mike Evans already in the fold, there will be an open competition for the WR3 role in Tampa Bay that the rookie figures to be a prominent fixture in. Part of the reason for that is he already operates like a veteran receiver.
"However, McMillan was a third-round pick just a year ago and served as the offense’s third receiver his first year with the club.
"While he got off to a slow start last season, the Washington product finished strong and stepped up to replace Godwin down the stretch, finishing with 37 catches for 461 yards and eight touchdowns. Of his eight scores, seven came in Weeks 14 to 18 to help the Buccaneers clinch another NFC South title.
"That sets up for an interesting position battle between two young wide receivers, where versatility could be the deciding factor."
Egbuka and McMillan will jockey for position in this week's OTAs, but the winner of the starting job won't be decided until training camp.
