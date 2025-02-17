Former Super Bowl-winning Bucs QB John Wolford signs with Jaguars under Liam Coen
We are fully into the NFL offseason now that the 2024-25 season is complete after the Philadelphia Eagles prevented the Kansas City Chiefs from three-peating in the Super Bowl. The Buccaneers had a promising season in 2024 but were unfortunately knocked out of the playoffs early in the Wild Card round of the Washington Commanders.
The Bucs have plenty to do this offseason if they hope to keep trending in the right direction. That began when they promoted Josh Grizzard to the open offensive coordinator position after Liam Coen left after just one season to become the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
While Coen and the Jags looked to pry away some of the Buccaneers' coaching staff following his hire, the Bucs were able to retain many of those they were interested in. Now, a former Buccaneers player is headed to Coen and Jacksonville as backup depth quarterback, as John Wolford has signed a deal to their active roster.
READ MORE: Latest on Chis Godwin's future with Tampa Bay Buccaneers revealed
Wolford and Coen spent time with each other this offseason, with Wolford serving as an extra quarterback on the roster, but they also had some crossover going back to their respective times with the Los Angeles Rams. Wolford spent time with the Rams from 2020-2023, where he won a Super Bowl as a backup quarterback, and Coen had two stints during Wolford's time in LA as the assistant quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.
It is highly unlikely that Wolford will earn much playing time in Jacksonville, but he does have experience if needed. Wolford is recognized as a backup quarterback that many like in case of emergency, and the familiarity with Coen was likely a big influence for him in deciding to leave Tampa Bay.
The Buccaneers could likely be down to just two quarterbacks on their roster, with starter Baker Mayfield and second-year backup Michael Pratt, who spent last season as the team's reserve quarterback on their practice squad. The Bucs will have a decision to make with unrestricted free agent quarterback Kyle Trask, which will likely determine whether or not they will need to add to the room.
READ MORE: Buccaneers face difficult decision regarding $15 million cornerback
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs opens up on 'starstruck' opportunity with Tom Brady
• NFL analyst picks Baker Mayfield over Super Bowl champion quarterback Jalen Hurts
• Tristan Wirfs reveals what Buccaneers need to do to return to Super Bowl
• Tristan Wirfs reveals what he bought after $140 million contract with Buccaneers