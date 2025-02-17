Buccaneers face difficult decision regarding $15 million cornerback
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are just a few weeks away from the start of free agency, where they may have to make a decision regarding the future of veteran cornerback Jamel Dean.
The Athletic insider Dan Pompei listed Dean as a potential cap casualty this offseason.
READ MORE: Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs opens up on 'starstruck' opportunity with Tom Brady
Done with Dean?
"Dean’s cap hit in 2025 of $15.2 million ranks eighth highest among NFL cornerbacks. And the Bucs, who reportedly have $11.7 million in cap space, will be looking for ways to trim. Dean is a solid player but he will be 29 in October and never has been a big-play producer or shutdown corner. Over the past two years, he has missed nine games and parts of five others with injuries. Cutting Dean would leave the Bucs thin at cornerback, however," Pompei writes.
The Bucs need to formulate some plan in case Dean isn't worth keeping before deciding to move on from him. Dean has a lot of talent, and while he may be overpaid based on the team's cap situation, the Bucs may be better off keeping him and looking for bargains at other positions than the other way around.
READ MORE: Tristan Wirfs reveals what he bought after $140 million contract with Buccaneers
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers remain committed to re-signing Chris Godwin despite injury setback
• Buccaneers target star Notre Dame CB in new 2025 team mock draft
• Tristan Wirfs reveals what Buccaneers need to do to return to Super Bowl
• Ex-Buccaneers QB Tom Brady reveals one key way he'll improve in the booth