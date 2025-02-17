Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers face difficult decision regarding $15 million cornerback

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a conundrum in front of them.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) celebrates after a fumble recovery in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) celebrates after a fumble recovery in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are just a few weeks away from the start of free agency, where they may have to make a decision regarding the future of veteran cornerback Jamel Dean.

The Athletic insider Dan Pompei listed Dean as a potential cap casualty this offseason.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) in action during the game
Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) in action during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Done with Dean?

"Dean’s cap hit in 2025 of $15.2 million ranks eighth highest among NFL cornerbacks. And the Bucs, who reportedly have $11.7 million in cap space, will be looking for ways to trim. Dean is a solid player but he will be 29 in October and never has been a big-play producer or shutdown corner. Over the past two years, he has missed nine games and parts of five others with injuries. Cutting Dean would leave the Bucs thin at cornerback, however," Pompei writes.

The Bucs need to formulate some plan in case Dean isn't worth keeping before deciding to move on from him. Dean has a lot of talent, and while he may be overpaid based on the team's cap situation, the Bucs may be better off keeping him and looking for bargains at other positions than the other way around.

