NFL analyst picks Baker Mayfield over Super Bowl champion quarterback Jalen Hurts

NFL analyst Pete Prisco stirred controversy this week by stating that he would take Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield over Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts.
Prisco’s take has sparked debate among fans and analysts, with many questioning whether Mayfield’s resurgence in Tampa Bay outweighs Hurts’ proven success at the highest level. During a recent discussion, Prisco pointed to Mayfield’s strong leadership, toughness, and ability to perform under pressure as key reasons for his choice.
"I would take Baker Mayfield," Prisco said. "Big on Baker Mayfield. I thought he had a great year, and let's not forget — I thought Baker Mayfield was pretty darn good with the Browns his rookie season, got hurt, and then has kinda rejuvenated his career, so I'll take Baker Mayfield."
The Buccaneers quarterback revitalized his career last season, leading Tampa Bay to the playoffs and proving that he can still be a franchise-caliber quarterback.
After bouncing around multiple teams following his departure from Cleveland, Mayfield found stability in Tampa Bay and responded with one of the best seasons of his career. His impressive performance, combined with his lower cap hit compared to other top quarterbacks, makes him a valuable asset in Prisco’s eyes.
However, not everyone agrees with Prisco’s assessment. Supporters of Hurts argue that he has consistently performed at a high level, earning MVP consideration and solidifying himself as one of the league’s premier dual-threat quarterbacks.
On the other hand, Tampa Bay fans appreciate the recognition for Mayfield, who has overcome adversity to reestablish himself as a reliable leader.
As the upcoming season approaches, the debate will likely continue. If Mayfield builds on his recent success, Prisco’s argument may gain traction. However, until he reaches the postseason heights that Hurts has, many will remain skeptical of such a bold claim
