Former Bucs QB Tom Brady receives surprise attack from old enemy
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have moved forward since former quarterback Tom Brady’s retirement, but the quarterback’s presence is still felt.
Over the weekend, the Buccaneers legend brought back a familiar rivalry in unexpected fashion at Fanatics Fest in New York City.
Tampa Bay fans who’ve grown to appreciate Brady’s off-field charisma got a dose of classic TB12 when he stepped into the role of a WWE Superstar, re-igniting his friendly feud with Eli Manning in front of a roaring crowd.
READ MORE: Ronde Barber names who he'd like to see next in Buccaneers Ring of Honor
As part of a Fanatics Fest feature where fans could make their own WWE-style entrances, Brady made his way to the stage carrying a championship belt over his shoulder and walking out to Cody Rhodes’ entrance theme — in full heel mode. He was immediately met with a Giants fan in the crowd handing him an Eli Manning jersey. Brady’s response? He ripped it clean in half.
Seconds later, Eli Manning stormed the stage and jumped onto Brady’s back in a playful attempt to “take him down,” mimicking the many real-life battles the two shared on the field during their NFL careers.
While their football rivalry famously saw Manning and the Giants spoil two of Brady’s Super Bowl appearances, the two quarterbacks have embraced their history, often trading good-natured jabs on social media and during public events. This was no different, a staged but hilarious nod to a decade of unforgettable matchups.
Brady's three-year stint in Tampa Bay brought a Lombardi Trophy and a championship mindset that still lingers throughout the locker room. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans, it was another reminder of the impact Brady continues to have not just on the game but on its culture. Even off the field, Brady still managed to walk away the champ.
READ MORE: PFF ranks Buccaneers linebacker outside Top 20 in latest rankings
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers third-year linebacker ready to make presence known
• Antoine Winfield Jr. must bounce back for Buccaneers
• Buccaneers star playmakers endorse new OC Josh Grizzard
• Former Buccaneers star Antonio Brown wanted for attempted murder