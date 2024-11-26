Former Buccaneers Super Bowl Champion is Coming Out of Retirement
In March, the Miami Dolphins signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker and former Super Bowl winner Shaq Barrett. The outside linebacker had quite a solid career in Tampa, logging five seasons played. In July, before he took a snap with the club, Barrett retired.
Evidently, the Colorado State product had won two Super Bowls, with his first coming with the Denver Broncos, where he spent his first four seasons in the NFL while logging just 15 starts in 61 games. When he joined the Buccaneers, he started each of his 70 games.
Barrett retired at 31-years-old, though his career is seeing quite a mighty change. On Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the linebacker has applied to be reinstated to play immediately.
"Former Pro-Bowl LB Shaq Barrett, who announced his retirement from the NFL in July, has applied to be reinstated to play immediately, per his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. Barrett is coming out of retirement. The Dolphins currently hold Barrett’s contractual rights," Schefter reported.
Previously, the nine-year veteran had stated that he'd come out of retirement to play for the Buccaneers. However, as Schefter mentioned, the Dolphins currently have his contractual rights, as he signed with the club back in February.
Assuming Barrett gets reinstated, it'll be interesting to see whether he suits up in a Dolphins jersey, Buccaneers jersey or elsewhere.
