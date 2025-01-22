Future Up In Air For Buccaneers RB Sean Tucker
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a backfield led by Bucky Irving, who really took over in the latter half of the season.
With Irving well established as the leader in the backfield and Rachaad White clearly the No. 2, the future for everyone else behind them in the depth chart is up in the air, including Sean Tucker.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine lists Tucker as a potential cap casualty for the Bucs this offseason.
"The Buccaneers signed Sean Tucker as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He hasn't earned a ton of opportunities, but it is worth mentioning his Week 6 performance against the New Orleans Saints earned him Offensive Player of the Week honors. He had 136 yards on 14 carries and another 56 yards on three receptions," Ballentine writes.
"Still, the Bucs are short on options to save cap space and they already have Rachaad White and Bucky Irving on the roster. It would be better to find a trade partner for Tucker, but the trade market for running backs is not robust."
The Bucs need depth all around, especially at the running back position. This means that they need to decide if Tucker is worth the value or if they can get someone cheaper either in the draft or free agency that can do the job, allowing them to spend in other positions.
