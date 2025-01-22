Recent Report Gives Insight Into Liam Coen's New Buccaneers Contract
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were on the brink of a massive loss before the offseason fully got underway, though they were able to make sure that didn't happen.
The Jacksonville Jaguars were nearly able to pry offensive coordinator Liam Coen away from the club by giving him a head coaching role. Coen seemed to be on track to land a head coaching job offer from the Jaguars, though before it was able to happen, the Buccaneers offered Coen a new contract to make him one of the highest coordinators in the NFL.
After spending time with the Los Angeles Rams and Kentucky Wildcats in offensive roles, Coen found himself in Tampa coaching alongside Todd Bowles. He had been taking steps up in his career each year, and thrived enough with the Buccaneers to take another step forward — though Jason Licht stepped in and coughed up enough money to keep him in Tampa.
According to Rick Stroud, Coen's new deal is comparable to the contract of Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who reportedly makes around $4.5 million annually.
"Liam Coen’s deal is believed to be similar to that of Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who reportedly earns $4.5 million per year," Stroud reported.
While the Buccaneers' offense was an incredible strength of theirs, they will be able to bring similar production next season as Coen will return and Baker Mayfield will be in year two of his three-year contract. The star quarterback now has some continuity as his first offensive coordinator with the Buccaneers, Dave Canales, is a head coach for the Carolina Panthers.
After throwing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdown scores, Tampa Bay is in good hands with Mayfield, especially as he is proven with Coen as the play caller.
Still, there are some question marks around some offseason moves the Buccaneers could make.
