Two Buccaneers Coaches to Join Eli Manning's Pro Bowl Games Staff
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers season may be over after they suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, but there will still be some sort of attachment to the game and players as the Bucs are expected to have several players represent the franchise in the upcoming Pro Bowl Games. Vita Vea and Tristan Wirfs will be attending with Baker Mayfield and Chase McLaughlin as first alternates.
The Pro Bowl festivities are set to be held from Camping World Stadium on Sunday, February 2nd, where NFL Hall of Famers and brothers Peyton and Eli Manning will reprise their roles as head coaches for a third straight season.
While much of the attention will be on the players participating in the games, the Buccaneers will also receive representation at the coaching level as quarterbacks' coach Thad Lewis and inside linebackers/pass game coordinator Larry Foote will join his staff.
READ MORE: Tom Brady Delivers Decisive Statement Regarding Future in Broadcast Booth
Both Lewis and Foote have extensive experience playing in the league at their respective positions, quarterback, and linebacker, and have been coaching fixtures in the league. Foote began his coaching career with the Arizona Cardinals before making his way to Tampa Bay with Bruce Arians, becoming an integral part of the defense since 2019 on their way to winning the 2020 Super Bowl.
Lewis hasn't quite been in the coaching game as long as Foote but entered the coaching realm at the collegiate level as an analyst for the UCLA Bruins before heading to the Bucs as an intern for the team's Super Bowl run. Since then he has served as both the assistant wide receivers coach from 2021-22 and then quarterbacks' coach.
