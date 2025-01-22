What Liam Coen Returning Means for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One-year improvement in Bucs' offensive rankings with Liam Coen as OC in 2024. Top five in all six:



Total offense: 23rd to 3rd

Scoring offense: 20th to 4th

Rushing offense: 32nd to 4th

Passing offense: 17th to 3rd

Third-down offense: 10th to 1st

Red-zone offense: 30th to 4th