Buccaneers tight end makes bold prediction for offense in 2025
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a stellar offense in 2025. The Bucs put together a top-five unit behind offensive coordinator Liam Coen to the tune of 57 total touchdowns, and they're set to retain every offensive player from last year.
That being said, there's one big chance that could prevent carry-over. Coen left Tampa Bay for a head coaching job with the Jacksonville Jaguars, so the Bucs will have offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard taking over his duties. Grizzard was with the Bucs last year as a passing game coordinator and managed the team's third downs, so there's reason to believe that Grizzard can pick up where Coen left off — but it isn't a sure thing, of course, as Grizzard will be a full-time playcaller for the first time in 2025.
The team has faith, though. Buccaneers tight end Devin Culp recently spoke with media on the team's first day of their offseason program, and he was asked whether or not the Bucs can be the league's best offense in 2025.
With faith in Grizzard and faith in his teammates, Culp thinks it's a no-brainer.
“Yeah, I mean, I don’t see any reason why we couldn’t be the best offense in the league," Culp said. "Last year, statistically-wise, we were top five in a lot of categories, and I think as we step into this next year together, there’s just going to be even more camaraderie, even more trust, and just even better chemistry and feel for how we want to play the game with one another. I think there’s no reason why we couldn’t be at the top.”
Culp didn't get too much action as a tight end last year in his rookie year, catching five passes for 88 yards, but he was still able to connect well with quarterback Baker Mayfield and make some big plays. He could find himself with a bigger role in Tampa Bay's offense next season, and if his confidence becomes reality, he could see himself being a big producer.
He'll be able to do that with the help of Mayfield and the other tight ends in the room like Cade Otton and Payne Durham, but their usage will all hinge on Grizzard — and Culp is a big fan.
He’s an] extremely knowledgeable coach, definitely knows the ins and outs of what he’s trying to teach us and [what he wants us] to develop into as an offense and he’s just a very smart coach," Culp said. "He knows exactly what he’s trying to do, he knows the players that he has and the type of situations that we have the most success in. I’m just excited to build this thing with him and all the other guys.”
The Buccaneers will look to hone their offense this offseason with Grizzard at the helm and Culp catching passes, but first, they'll look to add some new players to the team when the NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday night.
