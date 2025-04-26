Get to know Tampa Bay Buccaneers fifth-round pick Elijah Roberts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued adding to the defense in the 2025 NFL Draft as day three progressed, selecting SMU defensive linemen Elijah Roberts. The fifth-round draft pick brings versatility and depth to the Bucs' defensive line.
Get to know the Bucs fifth-round pick:
Name: Elijah Roberts
Position: Defensive Lineman
School: SMU
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 292
Class: Fifth-Year Senior
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Biography
Roberts was born and raised in Miami, Florida, and is one of seven children. His parents allowed him to play football when he was 10 years old, and he quickly fell in love with the game, at one point playing on a few different teams at the same time. Roberts started his high school football career playing at Miami Coral Park Senior High before transferring to a private catholic school, Christopher Columbus High. Roberts was a four-star recruit and received an offer from the University of Miami when he was just a sophomore. After some back and forth with commitments, he officially re-committed to the Hurricanes in his junior year.
Robert's first year was wiped out by COVID-19. When football resumed, he then found himself stuck behind players in his freshman and sophomore years, rarely seeing the field. He decided to transfer to SMU, following his former coach, and saw his production explode. In 2023, his junior season, he had 37 tackles, 12.5 for loss, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups. He followed that up in his final year at SMU with 35 tackles, 11 for loss, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup. Over the last two years, he has racked up 131 pressures more than any other player in the FBS.
Combine Measurable
Roberts didn't blow the combine testing out of the water and refused to do the three-cone drill or the bench. He posted a poor short shuttle and had just average numbers in the 40, vertical, and broad jumps. However, the tape tells a different story. Check out his highlights here.
Scouting Report
Roberts is a lengthy, versatile defensive lineman with a devastating bull rush when converting speed-to-power. He’s a methodical player who wins with excellent technique, impressive awareness and instincts, and a nasty counter move to create wins when his rush stalls. He sets the edge with authority and displays the ability to quickly diagnose blocking schemes.
However, he’s not going to win with speed — his first step is average, and he lacks the bend to threaten the corner. He’s not super twitchy, will struggle to change direction quickly and needs refinement in his tackle technique with a 21% missed tackle rate over the last two seasons.
The team captain and leader has a motor that never stops, which helped him lead the FBS over the last two years in pressures with 131 total. He finished his final year at SMU with 35 tackles, 11 for loss, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup. In 2023, he had 37 tackles (12.5 for loss), 10 sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups.
How he fits: Roberts can be an immediate part of the rotations along the defensive line with his versatility to line up anywhere and create pressure. He likely fits the Bucs in a similar role to what William Gholston played last season, taking on those reps. Logan Hall is also in a contract year, so bringing in a similar style player to develop behind him and still contribute in a rotational role is good vale for the Bucs. He didn't have any known pre-draft communication with the Bucs.
