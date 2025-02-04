Greatest of all time? Chiefs wide receiver makes bold claim about Mike Evans’ legacy
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has had one of the NFL's most consistent careers at his position. He's never not had 1,000 yards or more receiving, and he's remained one of the NFL's top receiving threats since entering the league in 2014.
That was a long time ago in football terms, and with so many seasons of excellent production under his belt, he's been sure to inspire a lot of young players recently entering the league. One of those players appears to be the Kansas City Chiefs' Xavier Worthy, who gave Evans a pretty big bit of praise during Super Bowl media week.
He didn't just say that Evans is the best wideout in the NFL. He said that Evans, when he retires, will be the best of all time.
"I'm not even gonna lie. A lot of people aren't gonna like this answer, but I feel like Mike Evans, after he's done, is gonna be the best," Worthy said. "I mean, if you have the most 1,000-yard seasons, that makes you the best receiver, right? That makes the most sense."
That's a bold claim from Worthy, as a lot of wide receivers — Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Calvin Johnson and Terrell Owens, to name just a few — could lay claim to that award. Even more interesting is that Worthy didn't actually get to see Evans play against him in 2024, as Evans was out with a hamstring injury in Week 9 when the two teams battled.
Regardless, Evans' legacy has certainly affected young wideouts like Worthy. And for a wide receiver who played football in the state of Texas just like Mike Evans did, he probably heard his name plenty during his college days.
