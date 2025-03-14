Haason Reddick’s message to Buccaneers fans will fire them up after Jets departure
From the outside looking in, it might not seem as if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been one of the teams getting incrementally better this offseason through free agency. However, they have managed to keep their cornerstone players home in Tampa Bay while also addressing depth needs and holes with players that can come in immediately and provide a boost from players that previously filled those positions.
One of those players the Bucs added through free agency that is expected to have a huge impact is former New York Jets edge rusher Haason Reddick. Reddick has had an interesting career through his eight years in the league, having played for four different teams, including last season where he sat out nearly half the year while holding out for a contract extension with the Jets.
After being drafted 13th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2017 NFL Draft, Reddick has spent time with the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles before being traded to the Jets. Reddick, who has come under scrutiny for how he handled last season, is now in the red and pewter on a one-year, $14 million deal and is excited to get things going in Tampa Bay to prove that he is still an elite player at his position.
"I'm excited. I'm excited to be here. I'm excited to be in front of the crowd. If anything, I can't wait to get in front of the Krewe," quipped Reddick, per Pewter Report's Adam Slivon. "I want to hear the cannon go off a lot this year. So, very excited. Hope the fans, hope the Krewe is excited as well. Looking forward to making this a great fit here."
Reddick is an elite athletic specimen who is a freak off the edge by his great combination of skill, power, speed and moves. A two-time Pro Bowler and former All-Pro, Reddick has compiled four seasons of double-digit sacks, with his last coming back in 2023 with the Eagles. His career took off during his last season with the Cardinals in 2020, which is where his run as one of the league's best pass rushers began before the tumultuous events of last season with the Jets where he only notched a single sack and three quarterback hits over 10 games played.
The Buccaneers are hopeful that the one-year prove-it deal will ignite a fire under Reddick as last season was a disappointment. With that, many have called the signing a "high risk, high reward" one, but if Reddick can return to his old ways, that high-risk factor flies out the window and it'll be up to the Bucs to decide how to move into the future based on his play in 2025.
