Buccaneers ace free agency signing of $66 million star receiver
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't waste much time getting wide receiver Chris Godwin his new contract.
Though there was some hesitancy in returning to Tampa, Godwin opted to stay in the only NFL home he's known. The Athletic's Mike Jones loved the move for both sides, giving it an "A" in his free agency grades.
Bucs ace Godwin signing
"The 29-year-old Godwin got off to a strong start to the 2024 season before dislocating his ankle and having to have surgery," Jones wrote. "His speed, versatility and production after the catch (his 389 YAC yards led the NFL at the time of his injury) make him a dangerous weapon. He recorded 1,000-yard campaigns in four of the last six seasons and the Buccaneers are happy to welcome him back into the mix."
The Bucs still have work to do in free agency, but the fact that they checked off a big to-do item makes the offseason a success for the team.
