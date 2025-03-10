Buccaneers updates: Every move Tampa Bay is making as free agency approaches
The legal tampering period of NFL free agency is officially here, as Monday at noon marks the time that teams can officially speak to players' agents about potentially moving to other teams — and deals will be getting done quick.
There have already been some moves via trade, such as former Seattle Seahawks wideout D.K. Metcalf getting shipped to the Steelers, for example, but there will be a lot of teams adding new players through free agency in the coming days. The Buccaneers have some players to bring back, too, and although one big name has already returned to the fold, there's another that every team in the NFL is watching.
Here's what the Bucs have been up to in free agency:
March 10, 11 a.m.
The Buccaneers are bringing back guard Ben Bredeson on a three-year deal, per NFL Network's Sara Walsh. There was some talk that the guard market could balloon as free agency begins, but the Bucs avoid dealing with that by bringing back Bredeson. Bredeson came to Tampa Bay from the New York Giants last season and contributed to one of the league's best offensive lines.
March 9, 9 p.m.
The Buccaneers will not tender linebacker J.J. Russell, per FOX Sports' Greg Auman. Russell stepped in during the 2024 season when linebacker K.J. Britt got injured and stuck around a tad after, but his $3.2 million low tender might be too much for Tampa Bay. The Bucs can bring him back for a cheaper deal, as he's been a subtle contributor since the Bucs signed him as a UDFA three years ago.
March 7, 6:40 p.m.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing back Lavonte David on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million with $9 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. David mulled retirement this offseason, as he has for the past few, but he decides to play with the Buccaneers again for a staggering 14th season after netting 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in 2024.
March 7, 10:00 a.m.
The Bucs are bringing back safety Kaevon Merriweather, who was an exclusive rights free agent, per FOX Sports' Greg Auman. Merriweather was cut by the Bucs mid year and had a very short stint with the Lions, but he returned to the team and stepped up amid injuries to Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jordan Whitehead.
