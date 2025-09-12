Why Buccaneers CB Jamel Dean took a massive pay cut
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just kicked off their 2025 season after coming away with a victory in their opener against the Atlanta Falcons.
The offseason is in the rearview mirror, and all the focus is now on what happens throughout the season as the Bucs look to make it all the way to Super Bowl LX. Even with much of the moves of the offseason in the past, the Buccaneers and starting cornerback Jamel Dean came to an agreement on a massive paycut this week.
Early in the week, it was reported that Dean took an $8 million pay cut for the 2025 season, bringing his salary down from $12.5 million to $4.5 million while also knocking a year off his original contract that now makes him a free agent following this season.
There was plenty of speculation as to why this move would be made, but when speaking with the media following practice, Dean set the record straight.
"I'm comfortable here. It's really not about the money anymore," said Dean. "I'm like 'I'm not in the mood to try to figure out a whole new system and city, like I did my rookie year.' It saved me a headache."
Dean done in Tampa Bay?
It was widely publicly talked about, but it didn't take long for those who pay attention to the Buccaneers to notice the restructured contract.
When the news officially broke, it seemed as if this was done with the notion that Dean would be on his way out either via trade this season or through free agency the next. However, with Dean's comments now out there, it seems as if he and the organization have come to an understanding that could lead to him re-signing this offseason for a cheaper price.
Dean has been solid for the Buccaneers over his seven years with the team since being drafted out of Auburn in 2019. Dean didn't become a regular starter for the Bucs until his third year, but saw playing time since arriving in Tampa Bay, helping the Bucs win the Super Bowl back in 2020 in the process.
The Buccaneers have relied on Dean for years now, but there was speculation even before the season began that he could be a roster casualty due to a very slight slip in play and injury concerns.
That never materialized, even with the Bucs drafting Benjamin Morrison, which is likely why we have seen the notion he could be on his way out of Tampa Bay. We will continue to monitor the situation, but if we listen to Dean's own words, then it doesn't sound like he wants to be going anywhere other than Tampa no matter what role is asked of him.
