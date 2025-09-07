How experts are picking Buccaneers-Falcons in Week 1
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a full head of steam as they head into their Week 1 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
There’s one goal on the mind of this Tampa Bay Buccaneers team this season, and that’s the Super Bowl. And it won’t be enough just to get there — for this team, the expectations are to win it all.
However, not everyone thinks the Buccaneers have a shot of getting there. In fact, some don’t think they will even win the division. The Bucs use that, though. They are used to people underestimating them, and it fuels them. This team likes being the scrappy underdog, and as they head to Atlanta to open the season against the Falcons, they’ll remember being swept last season and use that chip on their shoulder to propel them forward.
Whether that results in a win or not remains to be seen, but the Bucs have support on their side from national experts. See what some top media publications have to say about their Week 1 matchup against the Falcons:
ESPN: 2-1 Bucs over falcons
"Bold prediction: Egbuka will record at least six receptions in his NFL debut. The buzz around Egbuka this preseason has been too strong to ignore, and he'll come out of the gates making plays right away for a Buccaneers offense that needs him."
CBS: Bucs over Falcons
Buccaneers -1.5: "The Bucs are the favorites in the division, but the Falcons are considered the top threat. That makes this a big opener. Both teams have injuries on their offensive lines, which could impact the game, but I think Baker Mayfield is ready for a big year. The Falcons still have some defensive questions, which will show up. Michael Penix Jr. won't keep up. Bucs take it."
NFL.com: 3-2 Bucs over Falcons
"Tampa native Michael Penix Jr. begins his first season as Atlanta's full-time starter with a rivalry bout against his hometown team. Unfortunately, the southpaw slinger must play without his blind-side protector, as right tackle Kaleb McGary suffered a season-ending leg injury in the Falcons' final practice of training camp. Tough. But Penix gets no sympathy from quarterbacking counterpart Baker Mayfield, who has a huge blocking concern looming over his own shoulder. First-team All-Pro LT Tristan Wirfs isn't done for the season, fortunately, but he's expected to miss the early goings following summer surgery on his knee. So, in a divisional showdown featuring potent offensive playmakers on both sides, which defensive front is better positioned to exploit a diminished blind side? Well, Atlanta attempted to address an eternal edge-rushing issue in Round 1 of April's draft, but I have to see Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. wrecking shop in real games before I'm convinced they're the solution to this team's pressure problem. Conversely, Tampa Bay has finished top 10 in sacks in each of its three seasons under blitz-happy coach Todd Bowles. And this could be Bowles' most disruptive front yet, particularly if the Buccaneers get continued growth from third-year pros Calijah Kancey and Yaya Diaby and a resurgent effort from two-time Pro Bowler Haason Reddick. In a game that could feature fireworks from both offenses, Tampa's D wreaks enough havoc to get the road win."
USA Today: 4-2 Falcons over Bucs on the spread
Blake Schuster: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5)
"Baker Mayfield might be one of the most under-appreciated quarterbacks in the league by now. Year in and year out, with a gazillion different offensive coordinators, he continues to put up numbers. I suppose it helps to have Mike Evans. Anyways, the Falcons have a lot to prove before I can trust them."
Bleacher Report: 1-1, Split decsion
"Logically, I should back the Falcons here. Tristan Wirfs is out. Atlanta's new-look pass rush could be fantastic. The Falcons won both meetings in 2024 and will have the home-field edge. However, I'm just not ready to jump on the Michael Penix Jr. hype train, and Atlanta could see some moderate early-season regression. The Bucs are legitimate contenders and know they can't let this one slip away."
NBCSPorts: 1-1, Split Decision
"The Falcons swept the Bucs last year, in a couple of barnburners. The chronically underrated Bucs are well aware of that fact."
Florio’s pick: Buccaneers 30, Falcons 24.
Simms’s pick: Falcons 23, Buccaneers 20.
Sporting News: Bucs over Falcons
"The Buccaneers have a srreamlined, savvier offense with Baker Mayfield throwing downfield off Bucky Irving leading a strong running game. Michael Penix Jr. will be confident to try ot match him with plenty of help from Bijan Robinson. Tampa Bay outlasts the hosts with a little more defense on the road."
Pick: Buccaneers win 27-24 and cover the spread.
Sports Illustrated: 6-1 Bucs over Falcons
"Our National team heavily favoring the Bucs in Week 1."
Consensus: Bucs (17) over Falcons (10)
