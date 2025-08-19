Buccaneers All-Pro LT Tristan Wirfs places high on NFL's Top 100 Players list
Of all the great players and superstars that co-exist on the Buccaneers roster, it's difficult to argue that any are as dominant at their respective positions as All-Pro LT Tristan Wirfs.
As the NFL Network continues to countdown the top-100 players in the NFL as voted by the players, Tristan Wirfs finally found his place being voted as the 28th best player in the NFL.
The video segment starts off with a warm embrace between Wirfs and the quarterback he kept upright en route to the team's second-ever Super Bowl victory back in 2020, Tom Brady. Later, it showed the interaction between the two.
"You're playing great bro. Just moved over to left tackle, making it look easy." Brady said. To which Wirfs responded, "Dude, I've got a lot of work to do."
His current teammate, Rachaad White, was also included in the video where he provided some thoughtful analysis on what makes Wirfs so special.
"A lot of great tackles in this history, and in this league, but probably won't ever see another tackle like him. Things he [does] in the run game, in the pass game, his mindset, athletic ability."
Wirfs himself also spoke about his approach to playing tackle in the NFL.
"I try and get my hands on 'em quick. If you can go get your hands on a guy before he gets his move off, before he can think about doing another move, then I feel like the rush is over. If you can throw a wrench in his plan then you're going to be alright."
Praise from the opposition
Dallas Cowboys superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons was also very complimentary of the Bucs' star tackle.
"I mean, he [does] it all. The fact that he was able to switch from left to right and be a first-team on both sides... That guy is unbelievably good. I know any time I go against him I gotta buckle my chin strap and get ready to play ball. He's just one of those guys, he gives a lot of effort, he wants to win, [those are] the type of guys you build around."
Support from the G.O.A.T
The video segment ended the same way it began, highlighting the interaction that Wirfs had with Tom Brady prior to a game last season, including some motivational words of admiration Wirfs received from the greatest quarterback in the history of football.
"Well, go do your thing. Love you buddy," Brady said. "Always watching and paying attention. Proud of ya. Keep doing it. Keep kicking ass."
The one shocking aspect of Wirfs' inclusion on the list over the years is the fact that he was only ranked as the 85th best player in the league last season. Even being listed at 28th this year, you could make the argument that Wirfs is still too low on the list.
He's that good.
