How to watch Buccaneers vs. Steelers preseason game: Time, TV & preview
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a successful first run against the Tennessee Titans during the opening week of preseason last week, winning that game 29-7, and now, it's time for Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Bucs are on the road this time, heading to Acrisure Stadium (we still miss calling it Heinz) to take on a revamped team. That revamped team won't be playing most of their starters, but the Buccaneers will be, so there could be a couple of interesting names to watch heading into the game.
Here's how you can catch the Bucs as they look to go 2-0 in the preseason with a win over the Steelers:
Buccaneers vs. Steelers kickoff time
Acrisure Stadium
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Saturday, August 16, 7 P.M. EST
TV channel
The game will be hosted locally in the Tampa Bay area on WFLA. Chris Myers will serve as the game's play-by-play announcer with Buccaneers legend Ronde Barber as analyst. Aileen Hnatiuk will report from the sideline.
Radio
The game will be broadcast on the radio in the Tampa Bay area on WXTB 97.9 FM. Gene Deckerhoff will serve as the game's play-by-play announcer, while Dave Moore will provide color commentary.
Buccaneers vs. Steelers preview
The Buccaneers will be playing their starters on Saturday, with a few exceptions. Quarterback Baker Mayfield won't play after a strong performance against the Steelers in joint practice, and neither will wideout Mike Evans for the same reason. The entire defense should play with the exception of linebacker Lavonte David, who has plenty of experience in the system and doesn't need the reps. Otherwise, all of Tampa Bay's starters will make an appearance, which is different from how the Steelers are approaching the game.
Meanwhile, QB Aaron Rodgers, WR D.K. Metcalf, edge rusher T.J. Watt, edge rusher Alex Highsmith and defensive tackle Cam Heyward (currently in another contract dispute) will not play for the Steelers, among other starters. As a result, Mason Rudolph will get the start once again for the Steelers as they face a revamped Buccaneers defense looking to get its first reps together.
READ MORE: Latest update on Buccaneers star Antoine Winfield Jr.’s injury
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Former Buccaneers pass rusher signs with Minnesota Vikings
• Emeka Egbuka makes strong first impression in Buccaneers debut
• Bucs running back making case for 53-man roster
• Promising Buccaneers UDFA named top rookie in Week 1 of preseason