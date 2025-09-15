How to watch Buccaneers vs Texans: TV channel, livestream, kickoff time
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set for a prime-time clash with the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football, a battle loaded with intrigue as both teams look to make an early statement as Super Bowl contenders. Whether you're watching on TV, streaming from anywhere, or tuning in on the radio, we've got all the details you need. From kickoff time and channel info to best ways to follow every play live, BucsGameday has you covered.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Houston Texans Game Details
• Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Houston Texans
• Date: Monday, September 15th
• Kickoff Time: 7:00 PM EST
• Location: Houston, Texas | NRG Stadium
What channel is Buccaneers vs Texans on?
The Buccaneers-Texans game will air on ABC/ESPN. Check your local listings for coverage.
How to stream Buccaneers vs Texans live
Fans can stream the game live on:
• NFL+ (mobile only)
• FuboTV (free trial available)
• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)
Radio and live audio
• Buccaneers Radio Network (WXTB 97.9 FM in Tampa)
• Texans Radio Network (SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM in Houston)
• SiriusXM NFL Radio (nationwide)
Buccaneers vs Texans betting odds
Odds provided by DraftKings.
• Spread: Buccaneers +2.5
• Over/Under: 42.5
• Moneyline: Buccaneers +114, Texans -135
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Buccaneers vs Texans preview
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter Monday Night Football looking to prove they're serious Super Bowl contenders in 2025, with Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, and Emeka Egbuka leading the charge. On the other sideline, the Houston Texans hope to find their footing behind third-year QB C.J. Stroud, but injuries have slowed things amidst an already struggling offense. Both defensive lines should feast in this with. With Tampa Bay aiming to go 2-0 through their first two games, this matchup could set the tone for the rest of the Buccaneers' 2025 season.
