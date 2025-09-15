Bucs Gameday

How to watch Buccaneers vs Texans: TV channel, livestream, kickoff time

Don't miss a second of the action! Here's everything you need to know to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Houston Texans in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season.

Caleb Skinner

Nov 5, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) is tackled by Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward (1) in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Nov 5, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) is tackled by Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward (1) in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set for a prime-time clash with the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football, a battle loaded with intrigue as both teams look to make an early statement as Super Bowl contenders. Whether you're watching on TV, streaming from anywhere, or tuning in on the radio, we've got all the details you need. From kickoff time and channel info to best ways to follow every play live, BucsGameday has you covered.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Houston Texans Game Details

• Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Houston Texans
• Date: Monday, September 15th
• Kickoff Time: 7:00 PM EST
• Location: Houston, Texas | NRG Stadium

Nico Collin
Nov 5, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

What channel is Buccaneers vs Texans on?

The Buccaneers-Texans game will air on ABC/ESPN. Check your local listings for coverage.

How to stream Buccaneers vs Texans live

Fans can stream the game live on:
• NFL+ (mobile only)
• FuboTV (free trial available)
• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

READ MORE: When will Chris Godwin and Tristan Wirfs return for the Buccaneers?

Radio and live audio

• Buccaneers Radio Network (WXTB 97.9 FM in Tampa)
• Texans Radio Network (SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM in Houston)
• SiriusXM NFL Radio (nationwide)

Baker Mayfiel
Nov 5, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Buccaneers vs Texans betting odds

Odds provided by DraftKings.

• Spread: Buccaneers +2.5
• Over/Under: 42.5
• Moneyline: Buccaneers +114, Texans -135

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Buccaneers vs Texans preview

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter Monday Night Football looking to prove they're serious Super Bowl contenders in 2025, with Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, and Emeka Egbuka leading the charge. On the other sideline, the Houston Texans hope to find their footing behind third-year QB C.J. Stroud, but injuries have slowed things amidst an already struggling offense. Both defensive lines should feast in this with. With Tampa Bay aiming to go 2-0 through their first two games, this matchup could set the tone for the rest of the Buccaneers' 2025 season.

READ MORE: Buccaneers get huge update on Chris Godwin and Tristan Wirfs

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Could 49ers' Brock Purdy miss Week 6 vs. Buccaneers?

• Buccaneers Baker Mayfield receives praise after Week 1 performance

•﻿ Buccaneers climb high after Falcons win in Week 2 power rankings

• Bucs legend Bruce Arians is blown away by rookie’s performance in Week 1

Published
Caleb Skinner
CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News