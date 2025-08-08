How to watch Buccaneers vs. Titans preseason game: Time, TV & preview
It's been a long wait, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are finally playing some football on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans.
Well, it's preseason, but it's football. The Buccaneers are set to start their preseason slate at home against the Titans, and after that, they'll head to Pittsburgh to face off against the Steelers before coming back to Tampa Bay with a preseason matchup vs. the Bills — an odd schedule quirk, as the Bucs and Bills play each other in the regular season.
Here's how you can tune in to all the action on Saturday night, be it by TV or radio:
Buccaneers vs. Titans kickoff time
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, Florida
Saturday, August 9, 7:30 P.M. EST
TV channel
The game will be hosted locally in the Tampa Bay area on WFLA. Chris Myers will serve as the game's play-by-play announcer with Buccaneers legend Ronde Barber as analyst. Aileen Hnatiuk will report from the sideline.
Radio
The game will be broadcast on the radio in the Tampa Bay area on WXTB 97.9 FM. Gene Deckerhoff will serve as the game's play-by-play announcer, while Dave Moore will provide color commentary.
Buccaneers vs. Titans preview
The Buccaneers are set to face off against the Titans after going up against them in joint practice on Thursday.
Head coach Todd Bowles has mentioned that Tampa Bay's starters are unlikely to play much in this game, if at all, so it will likely be quarterback Kyle Trask with the start and then quarterback Connor Bazelak coming in to clean up. QB Teddy Bridgewater recently joined up with the Buccaneers, but it's unlikely that he'll get any snaps after joining the team just two days ago.
The Titans, meanwhile, likely will end up playing their starters. Bucs fans will get to see Titans quarterback Cam Ward out there, who was the first overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Miami. As a result, Tampa Bay's second and third team could get some meaningful work against the best players Tennessee has to offer, although the Titans haven't specified just how long starters will be in.
As a result, the Bucs might lose this preseason game, given the disparity in talent. But preseason is more about evaluating game scenarios and individual play than it is about the score, so there's nothing to worry about there.
