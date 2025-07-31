Bucky Irving talks preparing for Year 2 with Buccaneers
Second-year running back Bucky Irving is heading into a new season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he’s got one thing on his mind — proving people wrong.
The Buccaneers are expecting big things from Irving this year, especially after he showed flashes of explosiveness in limited touches as a rookie.
The young running back isn’t shying away from the outside noise. In fact, he’s using it as motivation.
READ MORE: Chargers star dethrones Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs as NFL's highest-paid lineman
“I loved all the doubters, everything they were saying about me,” Irving said in a recent interview with CBS Sports' Pete Prisco. “I’ve been doubted my whole life.”
Irving didn’t see a ton of action during his rookie season, but he made the most of his chances and kept grinding behind the scenes.
“I know the work that I put in the dark,” he said. “So when nobody’s watching, I’m always working. Those are the important times to me.”
Now entering Year 2, Irving is locked in and ready to earn a bigger role in a Buccaneers offense that already features plenty of firepower. He’s not worried about stats or headlines — just helping the team win.
“It doesn’t matter though,” Irving said. “As long as we come out with the win and I contribute to the team and we got the dub, I’m happy.”
Tampa Bay is hoping Irving’s hard work pays off. With a full offseason under his belt, he’ll be in the mix for more touches, especially if he can keep showing that burst and versatility that made him stand out in college.
Don’t be surprised if Bucky becomes a fan favorite in Tampa Bay in the future. He’s got the work ethic, the fire, and now, a little extra fuel from the doubters.
READ MORE: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield throws shade at Cleveland Browns
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers sign two offensive linemen to shore up depth
• Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles praises 'really sharp' rookie after Day 3 of training camp
• Buccaneers GM reveals thoughts on Baker Mayfield contract extension
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers star continues to lean on teammates in Year 2