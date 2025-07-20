Is Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield top 10? Cam Newton thinks so
The NFL has turned into a quarterback-driven league. Long gone are the days of smash mouth football when teams preferred running the ball to throwing it.
The game has evolved over the years, and while the running game remains as important as ever, the league is still dominated by quarterback play.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been fortunate the past few seasons. They went from having the greatest quarterback ever to play the game, Tom Brady, to Baker Mayfield, who has found success with the Bucs after a turbulent couple of seasons.
As with every season, pundits and fans alike spend time ranking the league's best quarterbacks. In a recent episode of his "4th and 1" show, former NFL quarterback Cam Newton broke down and included Mayfield in his top 10 at 10th overall.
"He's too erratic. When he's good man, he's good. But man, when he's bad, it's like 'Bake, why'd you throw that pick?'"
READ MORE: Buccaneers pick All-Pro Patriots WR in latest NFL redraft
Baking His Way to the Top
Cam could be right in his explanation. Mayfield is definitely a top 10 QB in the eyes of many, but his turnover issues and lack of playoff success are the main reasons why some hesitate when it comes to him.
Mayfield enjoyed a career year in 2024, throwing for over 40 touchdowns and 4,000 yards. However, he was also on the bill for 16 interceptions, which tied him for the most in the league with Kirk Cousins of the Atlanta Falcons.
Mayfield has the weapons at his disposal to continue playing at a high level. The running game behind Bucky Irving has allowed the passing game to open up, and Rachaad White has only added to this with his elite ability catching the ball out of the backfield.
Add in the likes of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan, Cade Otton and now Emeka Egbuka and Tez Johnson, and you can see why there is so much optimism around Mayfield heading into the second half of his NFL career.
Mayfield is lined up to once again be one of the best QBs in the league in 2025, but if he wants to continue climbing the rankings of the NFL's best, he will need to cut down on the turnovers while continuing to lead his team the way he has always done.
READ MORE: Offensive line expert believes Buccaneers OL is among best in the league
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Josh Grizzard embracing pressure as Buccaneers' newest OC
• Buccaneers rookie receives awesome news from Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers' number of elite players among NFL's best
• Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield tells Patrick Mahomes story on New Heights podcast