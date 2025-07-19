Josh Grizzard embracing pressure as Buccaneers' newest OC
Coming off a season that saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finish as a top 5 offense in 2024 comes with pressure. Not only is the team returning all of their offensive starters from last season, but they added some reinforcements as well, using their first round draft pick to select talented Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka.
As Baker Mayfield settles into his third season leading the Bucs' offense in 2025 — one that is flush with talent and continuity as they look to win a fifth consecutive NFC South Division title — the expectations for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense are as high as they've been since Tom Brady was running the show.
As the quarterback of this high-octane offense, Mayfield's impact on how they will perform as a group is obvious. That said, it could be argued he isn't the individual carrying the brunt of the pressure. Instead, that responsibility will fall on the man who is set to call an NFL offense for the first time in his life. That man is Josh Grizzard, the Buccaneers' new (and first-time) offensive coordinator who served as the team's pass game coordinator last year.
Recently, Grizzard sat down with Bucs legend and NFL Hall of Famer, Ronde Barber, to discuss a variety of topics heading into the 2025 NFL season.
During the interview, Barber wasted no time asking Grizzard about the pressure he will be facing this season, where the offensive expectations are through the roof, and how he feels about that.
"I think in the NFL, every year there's pressure. But at the end of the day, pressure is a privilege." Grizzard said. "It's something that, if there's not expectations, then why are we doing it? It's not like we're defending a Super Bowl Championship here, so we have such room to grow, and having the continuity of the staff and the players, there's definitely pressure involved with it but I think that's the fun part about it. Seeing how we, myself is going to react to the pressure."
Barber pushed further, inquiring as to whether or not Grizzard feels nervous about the challenge he will be faced with this season. Grizzard, however, continued to emphasize the quality and continuity that exists not only on the roster, but on the coaching staff in Tampa Bay.
"In my mind, it would be so much more nerve-wracking and pressure-filled if I didn't feel like there [was] a great unit there." he said. "There's so much talent at every position, and having the continuity of the staff, and being able to lean on them and the adversity we went through last year with losing a bunch of players during the middle of the season and still trying to keep it together and make a playoff run, then I think there would be a lot more nervousness behind it."
Grizzard isn't hiding from the fact that there is pressure on him this season, though.
"Trying to grow each week, and like we tell the players, not make the same mistake twice, and trying to do that myself," Grizzard said.
