Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield tells Patrick Mahomes story on New Heights podcast
There is a buzz around Tampa Bay.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are feeling great heading into training camp and the 2025 season. They just announced their exclusive modernized reverse creamsicle uniforms for the celebration of their 50th season as a franchise, and are excited to prove to the NFL that they are amongst the elite contenders.
Throughout the offseason, players from across the league go on a bit of a media tour. For the Buccaneers, Tristan Wirfs and Lavonte David have been the most active in this boat this offseason, but it appears another player will be getting some time in the limelight, with quarterback Baker Mayfield appearing on Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights.
The New Heights podcast has become one of the most popular sports podcasts of today, and Mayfield will be a great guest for them to have.
The Kelces promoted the upcoming release with Mayfield by showing a segmented clip of them discussing his all-time classic shootout against Texas Tech and Patrick Mahomes back in 2016.
"At the Jones, you can probably hold 68,000, 70,000. I bet 45,000 of them were chanting 'F you, Baker'," Mayfield said. "I loved it, but I feel like it was Oklahoma vs. Pat. We had to score every single drive in the second half just to win the game — I'm like, 'What the hell is this?'"
Can Baker reach New Heights?
The game between Mayfield's Oklahoma Sooners and Mahomes' Red Raiders was an instant classic.
The two teams combined for an NCAA record 1,078 total yards, with Mayfield throwing for 545 yards and seven touchdowns and Mahomes throwing for 734 yards and five touchdowns. The game was the ultimate thriller of back-and-forth scoring, and luckily for Mayfield, his Sooners would go on to win 66-59.
Mahomes and Mayfield have only met once in Tampa Bay, with Mahomes coming out on top in last year's Monday Night Football matchup against Kansas City. Mahomes has a 3-0 record in the NFL against Mayfield.
Mayfield is poised to once again out-perform his counterpart Mahomes in 2025.
The Bucs returned their whole offense from one of the league's top units in 2024. And despite a change at the offensive coordinator spot, they are confident that much will remain the same to propel them to elite output once again.
Mayfield has quietly been MVP-like since arriving in Tampa Bay. He can do that once again in 2025, but if he wants to be considered a legit candidate for the NFL's best player, he will need to cut down on some of the turnovers that have hurt him over the past couple of seasons.
