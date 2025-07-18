Tampa Bay Buccaneers' number of elite players among NFL's best
Each year during the offseason, ESPN compiles a ranking of the best players at each position based on the opinions of NFL executives, coaches and scouts. It's a fascinating exercise that provides a glimpse into the minds of NFL decision makers and who they view as the best players at each position.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were well represented this year, with a number of players making the top 10 at their respective positions, including some honorable mentions as well.
Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, Antoine Winfield Jr., Lavonte David, Vita Vea and Tristan Wirfs were the Bucs that made the list at their positions, with several questionable ommissions including players like Bucky Irving and Cade Otton.
Still, the number of Buccaneers players represented on these lists speaks to the overall quality of the roster GM Jason Licht has assembled in Tampa Bay over the years. In fact, the Buccaneers were among the top-5 teams in the entire league in terms of having the most players make the ranking.
The only teams with more players to make the list than the Bucs (6) are only the best of the best, including the Eagles (10), Lions (8) and Ravens (8).
According to NFL executives, coaches and scouts, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the deepest collections of elite talent in the NFL. They've also got a ton of promising younger players on the team, such as Yaya Diaby, Zyon McCollum, Calijah Kancey, Graham Barton, Cody Mauch and Bucky Irving, each of whom could eventually see their names included among the NFL's best at their respective positions.
