Bucs Gameday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' number of elite players among NFL's best

In terms of having the most top 10 players at their respective positions, the Buccaneers are among the best of the best in the NFL.

Collin Haalboom

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Each year during the offseason, ESPN compiles a ranking of the best players at each position based on the opinions of NFL executives, coaches and scouts. It's a fascinating exercise that provides a glimpse into the minds of NFL decision makers and who they view as the best players at each position.

READ MORE: Could former Buccaneers star Tom Brady still play? A former NFL MVP thinks so

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were well represented this year, with a number of players making the top 10 at their respective positions, including some honorable mentions as well.

Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, Antoine Winfield Jr., Lavonte David, Vita Vea and Tristan Wirfs were the Bucs that made the list at their positions, with several questionable ommissions including players like Bucky Irving and Cade Otton.

Still, the number of Buccaneers players represented on these lists speaks to the overall quality of the roster GM Jason Licht has assembled in Tampa Bay over the years. In fact, the Buccaneers were among the top-5 teams in the entire league in terms of having the most players make the ranking.

The only teams with more players to make the list than the Bucs (6) are only the best of the best, including the Eagles (10), Lions (8) and Ravens (8).

According to NFL executives, coaches and scouts, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the deepest collections of elite talent in the NFL. They've also got a ton of promising younger players on the team, such as Yaya Diaby, Zyon McCollum, Calijah Kancey, Graham Barton, Cody Mauch and Bucky Irving, each of whom could eventually see their names included among the NFL's best at their respective positions.

READ MORE: Could the Tampa Bay Buccaneers be gearing up for multiple contract extensions?

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka entering rookie season without expectations

• Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB says rookie WR can play right away on Day 1

•﻿ Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back projected for Olympic flag football team

 Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach named among worst hires this century

Published
Collin Haalboom
COLLIN HAALBOOM

Prior to joining BucsGameday and Sports Illustrated, Collin's written content was provided through Bucs Banter, and NFL Draft Lounge. He is also the creator and host of the Bucs Banter Podcast. He is a graduate of the Communication Studies program at McMaster University, where he was also a varsity basketball player, and later an advanced scout. He lives with his wife and two children in Hamilton, ON. You can follow Collin on YouTube and Twitter.

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News