Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Wins NFC Offensive Player of the Week Award for Week 15
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield had a rough couple of weeks after the team's bye week, struggling in games against the Carolina Panthers and the Las Vegas Raiders despite wins in both games. But that wasn't the case on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers — in fact, he had one of the best games of his career.
Mayfield went off for 288 yards, four touchdowns and a completion percentage of 81.5% against the Chargers in Week 15. He did throw one pick, but he otherwise dismantled the best scoring defense in the NFL at the time, and as a result, he's been recognized — Mayfield is the pick for the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.
Mayfield won the award over some other very strong performances in Week 15. He beat out Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who threw for 494 yards for five touchdowns and no picks against the Buffalo Bills, but that game was a loss, which may have swung the ballot in Mayfield's favor.
The award is Mayfield's fifth Offensive Player of the Week award in his career. He also completes a set of three for the Buccaneers, which is the first time that's happened in franchise history, per the team — running back Sean Tucker won the honor in Week 6 vs. the New Orleans Saints, while Bucky Irving won it in Week 13 against the Carolina Panthers.
